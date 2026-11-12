Russia's national anthem rang out during a medal ceremony at a swimming pool in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on the opening day of the Youth Olympic Games, marking a small but symbolic step in Moscow's efforts to regain its place on the international sporting stage.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in 2023 after the ROC recognized regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

However, two years later, the IOC said young athletes should not be held responsible for their governments' actions and called on international sports federations to allow Russian youth competitors to return to international events without restrictions.

That policy shift has begun to bear fruit in Dakar, where 13 Russian athletes are competing in nine sports, including swimming, judo and skateboarding.

Serafima Fokina, a 17-year-old swimmer, finished first in the women's 100-meter butterfly on the opening day. Standing on the podium with her gold medal around her neck, she sang along to the Russian anthem with a smile.

"Of course, I was happy, how could I not be? I was proud of myself and of my country," the teenager told Reuters last week before winning another gold medal in the women's 50-meter butterfly.

Not everyone in the audience was pleased, however. One spectator refused to stand for the Russian anthem.

"Europeans, and in particular the European Union, are fiercely opposed to this return," Jean-Baptiste Guegan, a French expert on the geopolitics of sport, told Reuters.

National federations in countries including Norway, Denmark and Sweden have said their teams will not compete against Russia in international competitions.

Political win

The Russian government views its athletes' participation as a political victory.

Fans wave Russian flags during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, Diamniadio, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

In a Telegram post last month, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev called the Olympics in Senegal "an important step towards the full return of all Russian sport to the international stage without any restrictions."

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The IOC provisionally lifted its ban on the ROC in July, marking a further step toward Russia's return to international sport.

However, the committee has yet to decide whether Russia will be allowed to display its flag and colors or have its national anthem played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Moscow, which faces international sanctions, is trying to persuade individual international sports federations to allow Russian athletes to compete. Governing bodies in sports including aquatics and judo have moved to ease or lift restrictions on Russian athletes, while track and field continues to bar them from competition.

Testing the waters

In Senegal, as in other African countries, many people have a more favorable view of Russia than those in the West. Among young Africans who describe Russia as an influential country, 83% say its influence is positive, according to a survey released in July by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation.

This has reduced the likelihood of organized political opposition or public criticism, according to Spencer Harris, a professor of sport governance and sport policy at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The Youth Olympic Games also receive relatively little global attention compared with other Olympic competitions, he said.

The Dakar Games have given officials within the IOC and beyond an opportunity to gauge public reactions to a potential change in status for Russian athletes.

"Many of these leaders appear interested in finding pathways for Russian athletes to gradually return to international competition, while still balancing the political and legal complexities surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Harris told Reuters.