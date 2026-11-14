The Ethnosport Culture Festival will bring traditional sports, games and cultural performances from around the world to Riyadh from Nov. 19-28, 2026, as part of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season, creating an international platform for cultural exchange.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Union, the festival will showcase traditions from different regions through sporting competitions, traditional games, international cuisine, coffee cultures, handicrafts, music and dance performances.

The event marks another step in the union's efforts to expand the international reach of traditional sports and preserve cultural heritage.

The organization brings together 56 institutional members from 34 countries across five continents, working to promote traditional sports and create opportunities for different cultures to connect.

A global platform for traditional culture

Established in 2016, the Ethnosport Culture Festival has grown into an international gathering celebrating traditional sports, games and cultural practices.

Its program combines sporting competitions with handicrafts, traditional cuisine, children's games, music and dance, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the cultural heritage of different communities.

The festival has traditionally been held in Türkiye, attracting athletes, cultural representatives and visitors from around the world. Its ninth edition is scheduled to take place in Istanbul from May 27-30, 2027.

Expanding international cooperation

The Riyadh event forms part of the World Ethnosport Union's broader efforts to promote and protect traditional sports and cultural values through international cooperation.

The union has organized and supported several international gatherings, including Ethnosport Forums, the International Ethnosport Festival in Uzbekistan and the World Nomad Games.

Events hosted by member organizations in cities such as Baku, St. Petersburg, Khiva and Astana have also brought together sports federations, institutions and cultural representatives to strengthen cooperation and raise the international profile of traditional sports.

The Riyadh festival will extend these efforts to Saudi Arabia, bringing together traditions from different parts of the world under the theme "The World's Traditions in Riyadh."

Riyadh and Istanbul to strengthen cultural ties

Beyond the November event, the partnership will continue in 2027, when the ninth Ethnosport Culture Festival takes place in Istanbul under the main sponsorship of Riyadh Season.

The arrangement is expected to extend the cultural exchange between the two cities, building an international partnership centered on traditional sports, games and cultural heritage.

During its 10-day run in Riyadh, the festival will feature traditional sporting activities, games, international food, regional coffee traditions, music and dance, giving visitors an opportunity to explore cultural practices from around the world.

The event will run from Nov. 19-28 as part of Riyadh Season.