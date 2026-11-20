The Ethnosports Culture Festival made its international debut in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, bringing together traditional sports, games and cultural practices from around the world as part of Riyadh Season.

Held under the slogan "The Traditions of the World in Riyadh," the festival is taking place in the New Murabba district of the Saudi capital and will run through Nov. 28.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Union (WEU), the event aims to showcase traditional sporting disciplines and celebrate the cultural heritage of different nations.

The opening ceremony brought together Türkiye's Ambassador to Riyadh, Emrullah İşler; World Ethnosport Union President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan; Saudi Royal Court Adviser and General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh; members of the union's executive board and representatives of affiliated sports federations.

WEU President Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan (L) and Saudi Royal Court Adviser and General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh attend the opening ceremony of the Ethnosports Culture Festival, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan and Al-Sheikh delivered opening addresses, welcoming the international gathering and highlighting the importance of preserving traditional sports and cultural heritage.

The ceremony featured a parade of participating countries, with their national flags carried into the arena alongside athletes and teams. Musical performances, including an appearance by a traditional Turkish Mehter band, added to the celebrations.

Spectators also watched demonstrations of mounted archery, martial arts and equestrian acrobatics, highlighting the diversity of traditional sporting disciplines represented at the festival.

The event marks the first time the Ethnosports Culture Festival has been held outside Türkiye, where it has previously brought together athletes, performers and cultural groups from different parts of the world.

Erdoğan calls for respect among cultures

Erdoğan stressed that respecting cultural differences is essential to building a more peaceful world, arguing that no culture should be considered superior to another.

Speaking to journalists after the opening ceremony, he compared cultural diversity to the different colors that make up the world, saying each has its own value and deserves recognition.

"As I have said many times, you cannot argue that blue is more beautiful or superior to green, because a different culture is simply different, and all cultures are valuable. If one color suddenly disappeared, we would all be saddened because we could no longer see it. That is exactly how it is, and I believe accepting this is the first step toward achieving peace in the world," Erdoğan said.

He attributed many of the conflicts around the world to a failure to respect cultural differences, warning against attitudes that place one community or tradition above others.

"People always try to see themselves as superior. Some communities, some cultures, believe they are absolutely superior to others. That is not a good idea and is not a good starting point for a peaceful world," he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted the role traditional sports can play in encouraging physical activity, bringing communities together and introducing people to disciplines they might otherwise never experience.

He said the festival offered visitors an opportunity not only to watch different sporting traditions but also to participate in activities that promote health and competition.

Traditional archery, for example, provides another avenue for people to develop their skills and engage in sport, he said, adding that equestrian disciplines have a particularly strong following in Saudi Arabia.

Erdoğan described watching traditional equestrian competitions as an enjoyable experience and said the festival demonstrated how sporting heritage could connect people across different cultures.

Erdoğan recounts meeting Ronaldo

Erdoğan also spoke about his visit to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr, where he met Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said the visit came at the invitation of the club during his stay in Riyadh and provided an opportunity to meet the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before a training session.

"Since I was in Riyadh, Al Nassr invited us. We visited Ronaldo with the children before their training session. He is one of the most influential figures in the history of football, and even sports more broadly. We simply went to greet him and convey greetings from Türkiye. It was also a nice moment," Erdoğan said.

The meeting offered another high-profile sporting connection during his visit, which coincided with the festival's international debut.

Saudi Arabia highlights cultural partnership

Al-Sheikh described the festival as an important platform for promoting traditional sports, preserving their heritage and ensuring they are passed on to future generations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, he said Saudi Arabia was pleased to host the event as part of Riyadh Season and expressed hope that it would lead to broader international cooperation in traditional sports.

He noted that the festival's first edition outside Türkiye represented an important milestone for an event that began its association with Riyadh Season in 2019.

"Since Riyadh Season began in 2019, this is the first time the festival has been held outside Türkiye, making it an important international event. Every season, we strive to host different international experiences and events across various fields," Al-Sheikh said.

He added that the seventh edition of Riyadh Season had brought together more than 18 countries for the festival, which features 38 traditional sporting disciplines celebrating the heritage and cultures of different peoples.

Al-Sheikh also praised Erdoğan's contribution to developing the partnership between the two organizations, describing their cooperation as productive despite the relatively short time they had worked together.

"My brother Bilal, we have accomplished important things together in this short period. However, having you here on this land and among this generous people means more to me than any expression of thanks. I am delighted that this partnership will continue next year," he said.

He expressed hope that the collaboration would extend to a major festival planned for Istanbul in 2027, under the sponsorship of Riyadh Season.

Riyadh Season expands international cultural program

Riyadh Season is one of Saudi Arabia's flagship entertainment initiatives, supporting the country's Vision 2030 ambition to establish the capital as an international tourism and entertainment destination.

The annual program attracts large numbers of domestic and international visitors through sporting competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic exhibitions, food festivals and entertainment activities.