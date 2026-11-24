The fifth day of the Ethnosport Culture Festival in Riyadh drew crowds to traditional sports, cultural performances and demonstrations from around the world, with Central Asian traditions and an ancient Mexican ball game among the highlights.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEU) under the theme "The World's Traditions in Riyadh," the festival is being held in the New Murabba district as part of Riyadh Season.

It has brought together athletes, artists, craftspeople and cultural representatives from different parts of the world, offering visitors an opportunity to experience traditions that have been preserved across generations.

Tug-of-war, mas wrestling, horseback archery, acrobatics and martial arts were among the most popular activities on the fifth day.

Families, children and young visitors also took part in various activities throughout the day, as the festival continued its efforts to introduce traditional sports and cultural heritage to younger generations.

The Central Asian tents dedicated to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan also attracted considerable attention. Visitors watched folk dance performances and displays of traditional clothing, offering a glimpse into the region's cultural diversity.

Colorful costumes and energetic performances helped bring the traditions of the three countries to life.

One of the more unusual attractions was the Mexican game of P'urepecha ball, an indigenous sport whose origins date back approximately 3,500 years.

Participants take part in a demonstration of Mexico's 3,500-year-old traditional sport, P'urepecha ball, during the Ethnosport Culture Festival, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

Making its appearance in Saudi Arabia as part of the festival, the game is rooted in the traditions of Mexico's Michoacan region.

Also known as Uarhukua Ch'anakua, it is played on a field measuring approximately 120 meters (394 feet) long and 6 to 8 meters wide, with two teams of six to eight players.

Instead of using their hands, players strike a ball with a curved wooden stick resembling a hockey stick. The game has been passed down through generations, with its traditions preserved largely through the oral heritage of rural communities in Michoacan.

Manuel Sanchez, leader of the team demonstrating the sport in Riyadh, said representing Mexico at an international cultural gathering so far from home was particularly meaningful.

"Thanks to the Ethnosport Culture Festival, we are becoming known outside our country. We are showing that keeping our culture alive is valuable not only in Mexico but throughout the world," Sanchez told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said some of the earliest traces of the sport had been discovered at Cerro de los Penoles in Michoacan, where depictions of people playing with sticks and spectators were found.

Sanchez also highlighted the fascination surrounding one of the team's demonstrations, in which players use a ball engulfed in flames.

'People were surprised to see us playing with fire'

The fireball performance attracted particular attention from festivalgoers, many of whom were surprised to see the players handling a burning ball.

Sanchez said the demonstration carries cultural and spiritual significance, connecting the celebration of life with respect for death, an important element of Mexican heritage.

"In this demonstration, we celebrate life and pay tribute to death, which is part of our Mexican culture. People were very surprised to see us playing with fire. We have this game thanks to the god Curicaveri, who holds an important place in our culture," he said.

He added that fire and the sun hold deep significance in many cultures and that the players approach the performance with the respect these elements deserve.

Sanchez, who has been involved in the sport for 21 years, said his team had previously represented Mexico at international cultural events, including the fourth World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, in 2022.

The team also participated in Brazil's first Indigenous Gathering and Italy's Tocati International Festival of Street Games in 2012 and 2014.

Sanchez credited the Mexican Federation of Indigenous and Traditional Games and Sports, along with its president, Ana Claudia Collado Garcia, for helping bring the team to Saudi Arabia.

He said people interested in learning more about the sport and its activities could follow the federation through its official online platforms.

The Ethnosport Culture Festival is being held outside Türkiye for the first time and will continue with its sixth day of activities on Wednesday.

Riyadh Season

Riyadh Season is a major annual entertainment initiative launched as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy to establish the capital as an international tourism and entertainment destination.

The program features a wide range of attractions, including international sporting competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic performances, food festivals and entertainment events, drawing visitors from Saudi Arabia and abroad.