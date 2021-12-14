The five-day International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Club World Championship will tipoff at Ankara's Atatürk Sport Hall Wednesday.
Turkey's Fenerbahçe and VakıfBank, and four other teams will participate in the tournament.
Fenerbahçe will compete in Group A alongside Italy's ItaImoco Volley and Brazil's Dentil Praia. While Istanbul-based VakıfBank will vie against Altay from Kazakhstan and Minas from Brazil in Group B.
The opening match between Minas and Altay will begin at 3 p.m. (12 p.m. GMT).
The top two teams from each group will compete in the semifinals on Saturday. The third place game and the final will be held later Sunday.
Turkish teams have so far won six Women's Club World Championship, which is being organized since 1991. They also have two runners-up trophies and four third-place finishes.
VakıfBank has won the title record three times – in 2013, 2017 and 2018, while Eczacibasi clinched the title twice, in 2015 and 2016. Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, won the trophy once in 2010.
The last champion was Italy's Imoco Volley in 2019.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.