Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club announced on Wednesday. "Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement. "All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

The French champions who last month lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, had said on Monday two unnamed players had presented with coronavirus symptoms. French sports daily L'Equipe reported the players could be Argentinian duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who spent their holidays together in Ibiza.

PSG are set to start their Ligue 1 title defense at Lens on Sept. 10. League rules stipulate team training sessions must be canceled if a club has four positive tests, with match postponements possible.

In recent weeks, several French top-flight clubs have reported positive tests, including Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Nantes and Montpellier. Marseille's game against Saint-Etienne on Aug. 21, which was set to be the season opener, was postponed.