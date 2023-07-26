The Women's World Cup on Wednesday was on steroids as Spain and Japan stamped their authority, securing their places in the last 16 of the tournament.

The fiery clash between Japan and Costa Rica saw the former emerge victorious with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino were the heroes of the hour, delivering precision strikes that left the Costa Rican defense stunned.

Japan's fluid attacks and resolute defense showcased why they are a force to be reckoned with in this tournament.

On the other side of the pitch, Spain delivered a masterclass in attacking prowess against a weakling Zambia, claiming a resounding 5-0 victory.

From the opening whistle, it was evident that La Roja were on a mission to dominate.

Teresa Abelleira set the tone early, unleashing a thunderous shot from outside the box that bulged the net in the ninth minute.

Zambia's defense was left scrambling, and Jennifer Hermoso capitalized on their vulnerability, adding a second just four minutes later.

Despite an inspired performance from Zambia's goalkeeper, Eunice Sakala, Spain's attacking prowess proved too much to handle.

Alba Redondo came off the bench to make her mark, netting twice in the 69th and 85th minutes, while Hermoso secured her brace in the 70th minute.

The match also featured a memorable moment when a goal for Spain was confirmed after a lengthy video review.

The referee's accidental mix-up added a touch of drama, but in the end, justice was served for the Spanish side.

"We haven't seen the best version of Spain yet, that is absolutely clear," admitted coach Jorge Vilda, hinting at even more thrills to come.

With four days to regroup before their showdown against Japan, the Spaniards are determined to showcase their true potential.

Elsewhere Ireland joined Costa Rica and Zambia in facing the heartbreaking reality of elimination from the tournament.

Despite scoring their first-ever World Cup goal, Ireland succumbed to Canada in a tight 2-1 encounter.

Captain Katie McCabe's fourth-minute stunner set the tone for an electrifying contest.

However, an unfortunate own-goal by Megan Connolly gifted Canada the equalizer, paving the way for Adriana Leon's match-winning strike in the 53rd minute.

Canada's Adriana Leon (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the match against Ireland, Perth, Australia, July 26, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Canada's fighting spirit and determination have made them strong contenders for the title.

Their comeback victory against Ireland cemented their position at the top of Group B.

Meanwhile, Ireland's dream run at their maiden World Cup appearance came to an end, but they leave the stage with their heads held high, having showcased tremendous potential.