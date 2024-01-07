Manager Carlo Ancelotti emphasized that Real Madrid will take their time with Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Güler, following the 18-year-old's highly anticipated debut for the Spanish giants.

Güler showcased his skills in their 3-1 victory over Arandina in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The Turkey international made an impressive first appearance at Aranda de Duero, nearly six months after his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Super Lig club Fenerbahçe.

Güler suffered a series of injuries since signing a six-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.88 million).

The LaLiga leaders cruised into the last 16 with the win against Arandina.

"Güler performed well for an hour. It was important for him to get used to playing with the team. He will gradually build up his fitness level and intensity," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We have to be patient with him, but he showed his quality in the first half. It's important that he's back.

"He has personality and character, and that's good. He has good quality with his left foot, but character is an important aspect to do well at Real Madrid."

Madrid next hosts rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.