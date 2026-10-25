Arsenal moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City after beating Everton 2-0 in torrential rain at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, capitalizing on City’s first defeat of the season.

The Citizens left the door open when they fall to a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, where Nicolas Jackson scored twice to end the visitors' perfect start.

Tottenham Hotspur stunned fourth-place Chelsea 2-0 in only their second league victory at Stamford Bridge in 36 years, while Fulham beat Coventry 1-0 for their second league victory of the season.

With the leaders defeated in Birmingham, Arsenal seized their chance to erase the three-point gap as goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel secured a win over Everton in north London.

The result moved Mikel Arteta's side level on 21 points with Man City in what is already shaping up to be a close title race after eight games, but one clouded by Manchester City's off-field financial case.

Strong start

Arsenal made their strong start count when Martin Odegaard's corner causes chaos in the Everton box. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved the initial danger after a flick-on at the near post. But with Everton unable to clear, Konsa bundled home his first club goal from a yard out in the seventh minute.

The set-piece goal marked Arsenal's first since May, ending a 13-game run across all competitions without one.

Arsenal's two milestone men then combined to give the Gunners a two-goal cushion in the 68th minute. Ben White marked his 200th club appearance by clipping a cross to the far post and Gabriel headed home on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Everton are ninth in the table.

Jackson double

At Villa Park, Unai Emery's team climbed to sixth on 11 points with their first home league victory this season and third consecutive league win over Man City, who played under the shadow of an independent commission's findings that they face 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City have always denied any wrongdoing and appealed the findings.

Jackson took advantage of two Man City blunders, opening the scoring in the sixth minute. Defender Marc Guehi's heavy touch allowed Villa captain John McGinn to pounce and feed Jackson, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Erling Haaland equalized soon after the break when he headed home Iliman Ndiaye's clipped cross from a free kick.

But Jackson struck the winner on the hour. Ibrahim Mbaye surged down the right, cutting the ball back to his Senegal teammate, whose shot sneaked under keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"It was incredible, we got the win, which is the most important thing. Man City, the league leaders, are a strong team," Jackson told TNT Sports. "It's just the beginning; we're trying to work game by game."

At Stamford Bridge, Spurs got on the scoresheet in the 77th minute when Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders punched a corner into his own goal in his first league start.

Chelsea were reduced to 10 men when Cole Palmer received a second yellow card in the 80th minute for a late challenge on Conor Gallagher.

Mathys Tel sealed the victory for Spurs in the 87th. He gained possession in his own half, then surged down the left, gliding past two defenders and fired a low shot from outside the box into the bottom corner.

"It's very special, because we came here a lot of times and didn't get a win," Tel said. "Today, we made it together; we showed great mentality, and I am very happy."

Spurs climbed to 12th with the win.

At Coventry, Fulham appeared ready to substitute Oscar Bobb before the winger produced a moment of quality in the 80th minute, driving into the box and curling a superb finish into the far corner.

Fulham are 13th in the table, while Coventry are 19th.