Atalanta players are confident and ready to make their home city of Bergamo proud when they take on star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday in Lisbon.

Bergamo was one of the coronavirus hotspots in Italy with many deaths and coach Gian Piero Gasperini told a virtual news conference Tuesday that "there is an extra motivation for what happened.

"We must represent our city in the best possible way and make them smile. We know the Bergamaschi are waiting for this match with their passion and love for Atalanta," Gasperini said.

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon also spoke of "a very important match for everyone" and said playing such a game against the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was "a dream for many players. We're ready and fired up, very focused on the match."

Gasperini named Neymar "one of the best players in the world" and "a problem for every opposing team," adding, "The best way to face Neymar is to play well too, everybody has to be focused."

The coach said his team is highly motivated and confident after recently completing the Serie A season in third place, and scoring a league-leading 98 goals in the process.

"We're arriving in our best mental state thanks to the third place in Serie A and qualification for next season's Champions League," Gasperini said.

"We've shown that a team without European experience can do well with desire, motivation and enthusiasm. I think people like this a lot and we have to play with these values and try not to disappoint them."