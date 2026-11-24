Barcelona will look to extend their winning streak to five games in all competitions when they visit Azerbaijani side Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the hosts facing one of the biggest tests in their brief European history.

The meeting will be the first between the clubs, and the gulf in European experience makes Barcelona overwhelming favorites. Sabah, however, will hope their recent domestic form can provide the confidence needed to produce a memorable upset against the Spanish champions.

The Azerbaijani side have collected three points from their first four Champions League league-stage matches, leaving them 31st in the standings, one point behind PSV Eindhoven in the final playoff position.

Valdas Dambrauskas' team began their campaign with a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United but responded with a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague to claim their first points. Subsequent defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Viking FC have left them with little room for error as they attempt to keep their European ambitions alive.

Sabah will nevertheless arrive in confident mood after dismantling Sumqayit 5-1 in their latest domestic outing. The victory kept them third in Azerbaijan's top flight, with 24 points from 11 matches.

Including qualifying rounds, the Owls have recorded seven wins and five defeats in this season's Champions League, keeping five clean sheets along the way. Their participation in the competition marks a historic milestone, as the club had never previously appeared in the European Cup.

The challenge does not get any easier after Wednesday, with Sabah still scheduled to face Villarreal, Napoli and Arsenal in the league phase.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are targeting another victory as they look to strengthen their position among the leading contenders for the knockout rounds. Hansi Flick's side sit fifth in the standings with nine points from four matches, having won three games and lost once.

The Catalans opened their European campaign with victories over Feyenoord and Galatasaray before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. They recovered with a convincing 3-0 win over Aston Villa in their most recent Champions League outing.

Their domestic form has also been encouraging. Barcelona defeated Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday, a result that restored them to the top of La Liga, three points clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Flick's immediate priority will be maintaining that momentum while building a team capable of going further in Europe than last season. Barcelona were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last season, and questions remain about whether their defensive organization can withstand the demands of a sustained Champions League challenge.

Despite their attacking strength, the Catalans have shown vulnerability away from home in Europe. They have conceded in each of their last 12 away group-stage or league-stage matches, although their attacking numbers remain impressive, with at least two goals in 17 of their last 19 games at that stage of the competition.

That combination of defensive uncertainty and attacking firepower could make Wednesday's encounter an uncomfortable assignment for the hosts, even if Barcelona are expected to control much of the contest.

Sabah will have to cope without central defender Aden McCarthy, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the defeat to Viking FC.

The hosts are also monitoring the fitness of Veljko Simic, who is struggling with an injury. The attacker has scored eight goals in 18 appearances this season, making his availability an important consideration for Dambrauskas.

Joy-Lance Mickels is another player Barcelona will need to watch closely. The forward has been in particularly productive form, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances, and is expected to lead the home side's attacking efforts.

Barcelona also have several selection concerns, most notably the absence of Lamine Yamal. The Spain international is nursing a minor ankle problem, and the club are unwilling to risk aggravating the injury.

Roony Bardghji, who is recovering from a knee problem, Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (muscle injury) are also unavailable.

There is more encouraging news regarding Pau Cubarsi. The defender missed Sunday's victory over Villarreal after picking up an issue while on international duty with Spain but was included on the bench and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

With Yamal unavailable, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi are expected to join Raphinha in Barcelona's attacking setup, giving Flick alternative options as he looks to maintain the team's recent scoring form.