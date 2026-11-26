Anthony Gordon scored twice as Barcelona swept aside Sabah 4-1 in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, strengthening their bid for automatic qualification to the Champions League round of 16 on a night that also saw Paris Saint-Germain drop points, Bayern Munich suffer a surprise defeat and Manchester United squander a late lead.

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also scored as Hansi Flick's side claimed their fourth victory in five league-phase matches, moving into fourth place in the standings and keeping pace with the leading teams.

Barcelona arrived at the Baku Olympic Stadium without injured teenager Lamine Yamal, while Flick also rested several regular starters, including Raphinha. Gabriel Jesus was handed a rare opportunity to lead the attack following his summer move from Arsenal.

The visitors took time to settle, allowing Sabah to threaten early. Khayal Aliyev tested goalkeeper Joan Garcia, while Ivan Lepinjica came close to opening the scoring when his looping effort beat the Barcelona goalkeeper but struck the crossbar.

Pedri also had an opportunity at the other end as Barcelona gradually established control, but the breakthrough did not come until the 31st minute.

Adeyemi, deployed on the right in Yamal's absence, delivered a dangerous cross that Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov failed to hold, allowing Gordon to finish from close range.

The England international continued to trouble the hosts and briefly thought he had scored again before an offside decision against Jesus in the buildup ruled out the effort.

Barcelona returned from the break with greater urgency and quickly put the contest beyond Sabah's reach.

Six minutes into the second half, Pokatilov parried a Jesus effort into Gordon's path, and the winger made no mistake from close range to double Barcelona's advantage.

Adeyemi added a third in the 55th minute after meeting Alejandro Balde's cross, before Jesus completed a five-minute scoring burst by turning in another rebound following Pokatilov's save from Jules Kounde's header.

Sabah, making their debut in Europe's premier club competition, gave their supporters something to celebrate in the 63rd minute when Joy-Lance Mickels finished from close range after Christian Nwachukwu supplied the assist.

Barcelona continued to create opportunities, with Adeyemi striking the crossbar late in the game, but Flick's players could not add to their four-goal tally.

The Spanish side had recorded a clean sheet against Aston Villa in their previous European outing after conceding in each of their preceding 18 matches, but Sabah's consolation ended that run.

Flick was pleased with his team's response after a difficult opening period, particularly the improvement in intensity after halftime.

"Especially in the second half, we controlled the game and also scored these goals. The intensity was good, and so I was happy with that," he said. "Three points here, it's important, but it's always not easy these games."

Jesus also acknowledged the difficulties of playing away in the Champions League, particularly with several changes to the starting lineup.

"When you make a lot of changes to give minutes to the players that normally aren't playing, like myself, it's hard for everyone, but we did our best and we won the game," he said.

Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas said his players had given their best against one of Europe's leading sides, despite the gulf in quality.

"I said yesterday that we had to do our maximum, and maybe a little bit more, but even that might not be enough against one of the best teams in the world," he said.

The Azerbaijani club had previously lost 4-0 to Manchester United in September, but Mickels' goal ensured they avoided another defeat without scoring in their debut Champions League campaign.

PSG lose perfect record as Roma fight back

Paris Saint-Germain's 100% record in the league phase came to an end after the defending champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Roma at the Parc des Princes.

Roma made an early statement when Mario Hermoso opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finishing from close range after an attacking move created by Matías Soulé.

PSG responded through Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi, who headed home from a corner in the 31st minute to restore parity.

The hosts appeared to have taken control after the break when substitute Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty to put them ahead. However, Roma refused to leave Paris empty-handed.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after a VAR review found that Vitinha had handled the ball while blocking a shot. Donyell Malen stepped up in the 78th minute and converted emphatically to secure a valuable point.

The result ended PSG's winning start, although Luis Enrique's team remained second in the standings behind Real Madrid, the only side with a perfect record after five matches.

Liverpool continue resurgence with convincing Brugge victory

Liverpool continued their recovery with a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Club Brugge, extending their winning run and moving into fifth place.

Alexander Isak was the standout performer, scoring twice to take his season's tally to 10 goals.

The Sweden international opened the scoring before halftime after being set up by Dominik Szoboszlai, giving Liverpool a deserved advantage following a competitive opening period.

Florian Wirtz doubled the lead with 11 minutes remaining, curling a long-range effort into the net after receiving a pass from substitute Rio Ngumoha.

Isak then completed the scoring, racing onto a long ball from goalkeeper Alisson Becker before calmly finishing to seal an important victory.

Wirtz's goal continued his impressive recent run, giving him six goals in his previous five appearances for club and country.

Liverpool's victory moved them into fifth place, strengthening their position in the race for a direct place in the round of 16.

Bayern suffer surprise defeat at Lille

Bayern Munich missed an opportunity to strengthen their position in the top eight after suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Lille.

Without injured striker Harry Kane, the German champions made a promising start and took the lead in the 15th minute when Dayot Upamecano powered home a header.

However, Lille responded after the break and turned the game around with two goals in quick succession.

Ayase Ueda restored parity with a well-placed finish after an attacking move involving Nathan Ngoy, before Aleksandar Pavlovic inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear Ethan Mbappe's effort, which had struck the post.

The defeat left Bayern 15th in the standings, putting pressure on Vincent Kompany's side to improve their position in the remaining league-phase fixtures.

Only the top eight teams qualify automatically for the round of 16, while those finishing ninth to 24th must compete in a playoff round.

Inter, Atletico and Fenerbahce secure important victories

Inter Milan strengthened their qualification hopes with a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart at the San Siro.

The Italian side broke the deadlock through Petar Sucic, who converted a penalty following a handball by Stuttgart defender Josha Vagnoman.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez then sealed the points 16 minutes from time, finishing a move created by Federico Dimarco to extend his club-record Champions League scoring tally.

Atletico Madrid also claimed three points with a 2-0 home victory over Norwegian side Viking.

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 19th minute after connecting with Alejandro Grimaldo's pass, before Julian Alvarez doubled the advantage five minutes later with a well-taken free kick.

Atletico controlled the remainder of the contest, while Viking's difficult evening ended with Henrik Falchener receiving a late red card.

Fenerbahçe completed the list of Wednesday's winners with a 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Vedat Muriqi scored the decisive goal shortly before the hour mark, extending his impressive European campaign after also finding the net against Liverpool in the previous round.

The victory was particularly significant for Fenerbahce, which had not won away from home in the Champions League proper since beating Sparta Prague in 2004.

Elsewhere, Villarreal edged Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Czech Republic through Tajon Buchanan's second-half goal.

The Canadian international finished from close range shortly after the hour mark after receiving the ball from Ayoze Perez, securing another important result for the Spanish side.

Wednesday's results left Real Madrid alone at the top of the league-phase standings with a perfect record, while PSG, Barcelona and Liverpool occupied second, fourth and fifth places, respectively.