Turkish Süper Lig side Başakşehir, who finished the 2021-22 season as fourth, continues its continental campaign as it hosts Belgium's Royal Antwerp F.C. in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff first-leg match Thursday.

Başakşehir made an early start to the 2022-23 season, fighting through the qualifying rounds of the newly introduced European third-tier club competition.

It opened the campaign against Israeli side Maccabi Netanya in the second qualifying round. After a 1-1 draw at home in Istanbul, Başakşehir fought back in the second leg, picking up a narrow 1-0 win to move to the next round.

In the third qualifying round, coach Emre Belözoğlu's side faced Iceland's Breidablik, who was beaten comprehensively in both legs – 3-1 in Iceland and 3-0 in Türkiye.

The Turkish team also made a flying start to the domestic league season, picking up a 4-0 win in the opening match against Kasımpaşa, before settling for a 0-0 draw on Monday.

The club has reinvented itself under Belözoğlu, who took over in October 2021. It has won 21 out of 37 games while drawing 11 and losing only five after his arrival.

This will be Başakşehir's fifth European game under the player-turned-coach. A win in the match will earn the club a place in the Conference League group stages.

Başakşehir does not have any major injury concerns but will be without its latest signing Mesut Özil, who joined the team last month from Fenerbahçe.

French referee Jerome Brisard will officiate the match, which will kick off at 8:45 p.m. Istanbul time (5:45 p.m. GMT).