Bayern Munich's Champions League dominance faces an unprecedented threat as they head to Glasgow for a crucial last-16 showdown against Celtic on Wednesday night.

The six-time European champions are on the verge of an unwanted piece of history – potentially failing to reach the knockout stages for the first time in over two decades.

While Celtic ride a wave of momentum into their first Champions League knockout match in 12 years, Bayern arrive at Celtic Park with bruises from an inconsistent European campaign.

Despite a flawless home record, Vincent Kompany's side stumbled on the road, losing to Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Feyenoord. Another defeat would mark the first time Bayern has ever lost four away games in a single European campaign.

Struggle unlike any other

For 16 straight seasons, Bayern have been a fixture in the Champions League's last 16.

The last time they fell short was in 2002 when a group containing AC Milan, Deportivo La Coruna, and Lens saw them eliminated early.

Now, with their fate hanging in the balance, Kompany's men must overcome defensive frailties that have plagued them throughout the campaign.

Despite their attacking firepower – 20 goals in eight matches – Bayern’s backline has been alarmingly porous, keeping just two clean sheets.

Even lower-ranked sides like Dinamo Zagreb and Slovan Bratislava managed to breach their defense.

The warning signs were evident earlier this month when they nearly threw away a four-goal lead against Holstein Kiel before scraping a 4-3 win.

However, a routine 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the weekend restored some order as they extended their Bundesliga lead to eight points.

Dominance over Scottish opposition

Bayern's history against Scottish clubs provides some comfort. Unbeaten in 13 matches against teams from Scotland since a 1989 UEFA Cup defeat to Hearts, the Bavarians have fared well in past meetings with Celtic.

They swept the Hoops home and away in the 2017 group stage and played out a goalless draw in Glasgow in 2003.

Celtic, still seeking their first-ever win over Bayern, have struggled historically against past Champions League winners, winning just one of their last 21 encounters.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side showed they can upset German opposition, defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 at Celtic Park during the league phase.

History against Celtic

Celtic’s knockout stage record in the modern Champions League era is bleak.

They have lost all three ties at this stage, most recently suffering a 5-0 aggregate drubbing at the hands of Juventus in 2013.

The last time they reached the round of 16, in 2007 and 2008, European heavyweights AC Milan and Barcelona ended their dreams.

Yet, the Scottish champions will take confidence from their recent form.

With dominant 6-0 and 5-0 victories over Dundee and Raith Rovers in the past week, they remain unbeaten at home in Europe this season.

Their 10 points from four home matches in the league phase included the famous Leipzig victory.

If Celtic are to stand any chance against Bayern, they will need a performance reminiscent of their legendary 2012 triumph over Barcelona.

Rodgers will make several changes after heavily rotating his squad in the weekend cup win over Raith.

Adam Idah, who has netted four goals in three games, is set to return to lead the attack.

However, Daizen Maeda, fresh off a hat trick against Raith, is suspended following his red card against Young Boys.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (2nd R) celebrates scoring with teammates during the Scottish Premiership match between Motherwell and Celtic at Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell, Scotland, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo)

Yang Hyun-jun is likely to replace him.

Meanwhile, Jota continues his recovery from an 18-month absence, and Paulo Bernardo joins James Forrest on the sidelines.

For Bayern, Joao Palhinha and Serge Gnabry are doubtful after missing the Bremen clash due to illness.

Alphonso Davies remains out with a hamstring injury, despite recently extending his contract. Kompany stuck with a full-strength lineup at the weekend and is expected to do the same here.

Harry Kane, returning to the British Isles, will spearhead the attack, while Kingsley Coman – who scored in the last meeting between these sides seven years ago – is favored to start out wide alongside Michael Olise.

Leroy Sane, who found the net off the bench against Bremen, provides a potent option if Kompany needs firepower.