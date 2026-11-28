Jamal Musiala's latest muscle injury has further weakened Bayern Munich's attacking options ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Hamburger SV, with Michael Olise and Harry Kane also ruled out of the encounter.

Bayern announced Friday that medical examinations had revealed an injury to Musiala's right thigh, adding that the Germany international "will be sidelined until further notice."

Musiala had made just two substitute appearances since returning from an earlier muscle injury, limiting his involvement as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

His situation has also attracted considerable scrutiny, with his medical condition, which causes seizures, reportedly becoming a source of tension within the club.

Bayern provided no further details about the latest injury.

Earlier Friday, coach Vincent Kompany confirmed that Olise would miss the Hamburg game, adding that "everything else is open" regarding the winger's availability beyond Saturday.

Olise bruised his foot in last week's 1-1 draw with Cologne and missed Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Lille in the Champions League, Bayern's first defeat of the season.

Kane also sustained an injury against Cologne and underwent surgery for a ligament tear in his left ankle. The England international is expected to miss several months.

Konrad Laimer, a combative midfielder who does not normally play up front, started as the main forward against Lille on Wednesday, but the experiment proved unsuccessful.

"We face a reality, we're missing 130 goals from our squad," Kompany said, referring to his lengthy injury list.

Luis Díaz could return to the starting lineup against Hamburg. The Colombia forward came on as a substitute against Lille, marking his return after a month out with a muscle injury.

Bayern attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari underwent surgery this month for a ligament tear in his right ankle, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also sidelined.

Forward Serge Gnabry, who had been recovering from a left hamstring injury, returned to team training Friday, as did Alphonso Davies, who had been out with a muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring.

"We have four games in nine days if we include Wednesday," Kompany said. "We have to use the squad and that is the way it is at the moment. Everything is open, but the demands are the same."

After 10 games, Bayern trails Borussia Dortmund by two points in the Bundesliga. Both teams remain unbeaten in the league. Dortmund hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.