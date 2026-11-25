Beşiktaş will look to strengthen their position in the UEFA Europa League's top eight when they face Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the fifth round of the league phase on Thursday in Batumi, Georgia.

The match will kick off at 8:45 p.m. Türkiye time at Batumi Stadium, with the venue moved from Istanbul following security consultations between UEFA and Turkish authorities. The decision allows the fixture to be played in front of spectators in Georgia.

The Black Eagles enter the contest eighth in the 36-team standings with seven points from four matches, having recorded two victories, one draw and one defeat. A win would strengthen their position among the leading eight teams, who qualify directly for the round of 16.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva, meanwhile, are 33rd with one point from four games. The Israeli side have drawn once and lost three times, scoring just one goal and conceding eight.

Beşiktaş have scored 11 goals in their first four Europa League matches, making them one of the competition's more productive attacking sides. Their campaign opened with a 4-1 home victory over Marseille, followed by a 3-2 win away to Hoffenheim.

They subsequently drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace before losing 3-2 to Celtic in Glasgow. The defeat ended a promising run, but the Istanbul club returned to winning ways in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, beating Konyaspor 4-2 away from home.

Dusan Vlahovic was central to that victory, scoring twice in the first half to take his season tally to 11 goals across domestic and European competitions, according to the supplied team statistics. Leandro Trossard also found the net, scoring Beşiktaş's third goal in the 79th minute, while Vaclav Cerny completed the victory in stoppage time.

Both forwards will be important to Beşiktaş's hopes of breaking down a Hapoel Beer-Sheva defense that has conceded eight goals in four European matches. The visitors have also failed to score in their last two outings, losing 4-0 to Union Saint-Gilloise and 2-0 to OFI Crete.

Beşiktaş will be without defender Ümit Akdağ, who is serving the second match of a two-game UEFA suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace in October. He also missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic.

The suspension leaves Beşiktaş with one confirmed absence for Thursday's match. The club will otherwise look to build on its recent attacking performances and take advantage of Hapoel Beer-Sheva's difficulties in Europe.

The visitors began their campaign with a goalless draw against Dinamo Zagreb before losing 2-1 away to AZ Alkmaar. They then suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise and followed it with a 2-0 home loss to OFI Crete.

Their struggles have left them with little room for error. Another defeat would further damage their chances of progressing, while a positive result would offer an opportunity to revive their campaign.

Beşiktaş have an additional incentive to secure victory as they seek to remain among the eight teams that will advance directly to the Europa League round of 16.