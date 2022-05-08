Turkish football teams Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe shared points in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Filip Novak opened the early scoring from close range for the visitors in the sixth minute at Vodafone Park.

Three minutes later Beşiktaş missed a fine chance to equalize the score after Michy Batshuayi failed to score a penalty.

But the Black Eagles had another chance to level the match from the spot, and Rachid Ghezzal converted it successfully to make the score 1-1 in the 31st minute.

As neither side could break the tie in the second half, they shared points from the Turkish Süper Lig derby.

With Sunday's game, Fenerbahçe remains in second place with 69 points while Beşiktaş collected 55 points to rank seventh.