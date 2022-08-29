Reigning Turkish champion Trabzonspor had to settle for a goalless draw with Galatasaray in the first high-voltage Süper Lig clash this season on Sunday.

The Black Sea Storms are now without a win for a second consecutive game as they lost 5-2 against Antalyaspor earlier on Aug. 20.

With the stalemate, Abdullah Avcı's Trabzonspor could not secure a home win against the Lions in its last three domestic league matches.

The result was more favorable for struggling Galatasaray, who managed to get one point from a difficult away game, after beating Ümraniyespor 1-0 on Aug. 19.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor both have seven points each but are placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the league standings due to goal difference.