Reigning Turkish champion Trabzonspor had to settle for a goalless draw with Galatasaray in the first high-voltage Süper Lig clash this season on Sunday.
The Black Sea Storms are now without a win for a second consecutive game as they lost 5-2 against Antalyaspor earlier on Aug. 20.
With the stalemate, Abdullah Avcı's Trabzonspor could not secure a home win against the Lions in its last three domestic league matches.
The result was more favorable for struggling Galatasaray, who managed to get one point from a difficult away game, after beating Ümraniyespor 1-0 on Aug. 19.
Galatasaray and Trabzonspor both have seven points each but are placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the league standings due to goal difference.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.