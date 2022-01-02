Chelsea battled back to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a thrilling English Premier League match on Sunday.

The Reds broke the deadlock with a close-range finish with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane in the ninth minute at Stamford Bridge.

In the 26th minute, Liverpool doubled the lead as Mohamed Salah curled the ball with his left foot and sent it into the corner.

The Blues narrowed the gap to one with a classy finish from Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the 42nd minute.

Christian Pulisic leveled the match in the 46th minute as the 21st-week game ended with a score of 2-2.

With the game, second-place Chelsea moved to 43 points, while third-place Liverpool increased their points to 42.

"It was a brilliant match. We started very well and were then 2-0 down from individual mistakes that get punished at this level," Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said.

"We turned it around, we were close to winning it but it was on the edge and could have gone either way."

On Lukaku, Tuchel said: "He is our player, there is always a way back. We will clear this behind closed doors."

It was a frustrating setback for Liverpool, who were without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, as well as boss Jurgen Klopp, due to positive coronavirus tests.

Liverpool has failed to win any of their last three league matches to leave them languishing 11 points behind champions City with a game in hand.

Reds assistant coach Pep Lijnders said: "It is never boring with us. Incredible intensity from the start with both teams.

"We would have wanted more control. We had so many good counter-attacks but it was just missing the last pass."

Manchester City is now comfortably at top of the Premier League standings, 10 points ahead of Chelsea.