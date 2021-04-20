Chelsea and Manchester City are preparing to withdraw from the Super League, PA news agency, the BBC and other British media reported late Tuesday.

PA said owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be behind the decision after listening to fan protests, and the club is preparing documents to formally quit the event.

Chelsea would be the first of England's six clubs to choose to quit the new event announced on Sunday by 12 teams, the others from Italy and Spain.

The Super League has been widely condemned and Chelsea fans could be seen protesting outside Stamford Bridge ahead of their Tuesday Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, the 55 UEFA member associations on Tuesday unanimously approved a declaration strongly condemning the breakaway Super League announced by 12 clubs earlier Sunday.

"We are European football, they are not," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in closing the congress of the continental ruling body in Switzerland's Montreux.

"Whatever happens, football will bring joy and emotion to people," he said. "Football is not greed, football is passion."

The declaration said the closed Super League would go against the concept of "unified" European football.