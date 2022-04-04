The Champions League knockout stages action is heating up as Premier League leader Manchester City hosts Atletico Madrid and Liverpool travels to Benfica for quarterfinal first-leg ties Tuesday.

The contrast between the managerial styles of Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone could scarcely be greater but this clash of styles means City hosting Atletico on Tuesday is a fascinating matchup.

City, who has won four Premier League titles in the last three years, is still searching for a first continental prize, repeatedly stumbling in the knockout stages despite Guardiola assembling one of the most admired footballing units in the world.

Atletico has also not won the Champions League, losing two agonizing finals under Simeone to city rivals Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016, but it also receives plaudits aplenty – albeit for its defensive organization and tactical discipline.

"(Simeone) is a master for the knockout stages," Guardiola told the City website.

"There are many games during the game, and he handles different types of games perfectly."

Atletico defeated City's Manchester neighbor United in the last 16 with an Old Trafford masterclass bringing a 1-0 win on the counterattack to triumph 2-1 on aggregate.

However, a dominant first leg showed they can also take the initiative when desired through attackers such as Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix so City cannot afford to take anything for granted.

"We know they are one of the strongest teams in the Champions League," said Atletico defender Stefan Savic. "But I think we have the quality and strength to face this game against Manchester City and we will have our chances to go through."

City's domestic challengers Liverpool, pursuing an unprecedented quadruple trophy season, travel to Benfica at the same time.

"It's where we want to be, fighting for all competitions," said defender Joe Gomez. "We know it's going to be a big run-in, hopefully with us being successful in all of them."

Liverpool in ‘favorable draw’

To many, Liverpool landed the plum draw in the last eight, with Benfica the big outsider having reached this stage for the first time in six years.

It strengthened the belief that maybe a quadruple of major trophies really is possible for the English team, which has already won the English League Cup, is into the FA Cup semifinals and trails Manchester City by just one point in the English Premier League.

That Liverpool will play the second leg at Anfield, the scene of so many famous European nights, made Jurgen Klopp's team an even bigger favorite as the club looks to become European champion for a seventh time.

"People already put us in the semifinals of the Champions League, I don't see it that way," said Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Saturday. "Benfica can be extremely strong if you let them."

Two-time European champion Benfica, on the other hand, is hoping for a repeat of its upset against Liverpool in 2006, when it eliminated the English club 3-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.

The teams also met in the 2010 quarterfinals, when Liverpool advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

"We know it's Liverpool, but we have to fight, we can play better," coach Nelson Verissimo said Friday.

"We always have to work. The Champions League game is different. We can't forget our game today because Liverpool will see it. We have to correct it," he added.