As the country moves forward from the devastating aftermath of the Türkiye twin earthquakes that decimated 11 southern provinces, the Clubs Union Foundation has taken the initiative to offer their praise and call for unity and solidarity within the sports community by publishing a statement titled "With all our colors, with all our might."

The Clubs Union Foundation took to social media, saying: "As the Clubs Union Foundation, the need for this statement has been made abundantly clear in the wake of the Spor Toto Süper Lig matches, which were postponed in these trying times, when our nation was plunged into a state of immense sorrow due to the disaster of the century. Our primary objective is to promote the advancement of sport and athletes, particularly football, so that we may present a formidable representation of our nation in international tournaments; to form teams that our sports enthusiasts and supporters have every right to be proud of, and to construct competitive leagues where the highest standard of sporting excellence is upheld."

The association also clarified that sports clubs should not be considered political institutions. It declared that they do not wish to be included in any political discourse, preferring to remain focused solely on sports as they have done so far.

Football stadiums should be a place of unity and solidarity, where fans of all backgrounds and beliefs come together in a spirit of fraternity and where the strength of cooperation is evident, regardless of language, religion, race, etc. or political affiliation.

The statement said: "In the wake of the recent disaster, the clubs have displayed an exemplary show of courage, resoluteness, and fidelity, a noble demonstration of steadfast allegiance to our nation even in these trying times. Their loyalty is a beacon of hope, an inspiring reminder of the spirit of solidarity that binds us together."

The association also implored diligent and undiscriminating efforts, irrespective of race, to reconcile the disunity among the people of Türkiye and band together as one collective of supporters and club owners to comfort the earthquake victims.

Football clubs have also reshared the statement, "With all our colors, with all our might."