Norway and France meet Friday at Gillette Stadium with Group I leadership and knockout-stage positioning on the line after both sides opened the 2026 World Cup with perfect records.

The Vikings arrive with momentum and a clear identity built on direct, high-tempo attacking football.

Their tournament began with a statement 4-1 win over Iraq, where Erling Haaland struck twice and consistently stretched the defense with his physical runs and early movement in the box.

That win immediately signaled Norway were not in the tournament to simply compete but to challenge established powers for control of the group.

Their second match against Senegal tested a different side of Ståle Solbakken’s team.

Norway were forced to defend deeper spells and manage pressure, but still found a way through in a 3-2 win that exposed both their attacking edge and defensive vulnerability.

Six points from six keeps them level with France, yet second on goal difference, a detail that now shapes the stakes in Foxborough.

A win is required to take top spot and potentially secure a more favorable knockout draw.

The tactical challenge is significant. Norway’s attacking structure leans heavily on early service into Haaland and aggressive transitions through midfield runners. When that rhythm is disrupted, they can become stretched, particularly against teams that dominate possession and force long defensive sequences.

Norway's Erling Haaland shoots at goal as Senegal's Edouard Mendy looks on during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I match at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, U.S., June 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

France national football team enter the match with similar form but greater control across both games. Didier Deschamps’ side opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal, where Kylian Mbappe delivered another decisive performance, including a brace that reinforced his central role in France’s attack. Their second outing against Iraq was more controlled, a 3-0 win that highlighted squad depth, game management and defensive structure.

France’s edge has been balance. While Mbappe remains the primary threat in transition and isolation situations, France have also varied their attacking sources, with Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue rotating through wide roles and adding pace between the lines. Midfield decisions remain fluid, with competition for places shaping Deschamps’ selection approach as he weighs stability against energy.

France's Kylian Mbappe shoots during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I match against Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, U.S., June 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Defensively, France have been largely secure, allowing limited sustained pressure across both matches. That control is key heading into a fixture where a draw is enough to guarantee first place in Group I. Still, internal expectations remain higher, with a clean sweep in the group stage a target not achieved since the 1998 World Cup.

Personnel remains a subplot. Norway may be forced into a backline adjustment after injury concerns around Julian Ryerson, with Marcus Pedersen expected to step in. That change could affect Norway’s ability to build cleanly from deeper positions under pressure from France’s forward press.

For France, selection questions sit higher up the pitch. Rotation between Barcola and Doue continues, while midfield balance between Aurelien Tchouameni and other options remains under evaluation. Lucas Digne and Manu Kone’s recent performances have also added competition for starting roles, giving Deschamps multiple configurations depending on game plan.

The individual duel at the center of attention remains clear. Haaland has scored four goals in two matches and enters as one of the tournament’s top scorers, offering Norway a constant outlet and finishing edge. Mbappe, also on four goals, continues to define France’s tempo in the final third, combining acceleration with clinical finishing that has consistently separated tight matches.