Turkish football clubs have made over TL 700 million ($38.45 million) through their partnerships with Fan Token site Socios.com, the digital platform said Thrusday.

Fan Tokens are digital assets or cryptocurrencies based on blockchain technology. The tokens allow holders to vote on minor decisions related to sports clubs, earn rewards, and have a shot at unique experiences like meet and greets. They can also be used by any organization to engage a community.

Socios.com is one of the largest Fan Token sites in the world with more than 1.6 million fans and 160 global sports partners, including some of European football's biggest names like Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain, Manchester City and Juventus.

It has also formed major partnerships with the European football body, UEFA and the NBA.

In Türkiye, Süper Lig giant Galatasaray was the first to form a partnership with Socios.com back in 2019. It was followed by other big names like, current champion Trabzonspor, Başakşehir, Alanyaspor, Göztepe, Samsunspor and Gaziantep.

"The Socios.com ecosystem is the world's largest fan interaction platform that offers fan experience and right to have a say in their clubs. It is club membership for the digital age," said the digital platform in a statement.

"Soicos.com and Fan Tokens ... will claim a more important position in the future of the sports economy and will provide a sustainable added value to sports clubs," it added.

The platform offers fans many opportunities like meeting their favorite stars, playing matches in some of the world's largest stadiums and watching matches from the stands.