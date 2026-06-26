Ecuador pulled off a major upset against Germany on Thursday to secure a place in the round of 32 of the World Cup, as the Netherlands, Japan and Ivory Coast also advanced and the knockout bracket began to take shape.

The Netherlands completed their group stage with a 3-1 win over Tunisia to finish top of Group F, just ahead of Japan, which earned second place after a 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Sweden also moved on as one of the best third-place finishers.

The Dutch will now meet 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the round of 32, while Japan will take on Group C winner Brazil for a place in the round of 16.

In Group E, Ecuador sealed a tense 2-1 win over group winner Germany at MetLife Stadium. The breakthrough came 13 minutes from time when Gonzalo Plata poked home from close range, sending Ecuador through and shaking up the group standings.

Plata’s winner came after Ecuador recovered from an early setback when Germany took the lead through a controversial Leroy Sane goal in the second minute before Nilson Angulo equalized.

The result means Ecuador finished Group E with four points, securing a place in the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-place teams.

“The significance of this is not for me, it is for the people,” Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said after the win.

“The players gave huge happiness to the people. We have to enjoy it and celebrate,” the Argentine coach added.

Germany had already been assured of winning the group after victories over Ivory Coast and Curacao.

But coach Julian Nagelsmann was left dismayed at what he described as “tactical suicide” against Ecuador.

“We got off to a great start,” Nagelsmann said. “Unfortunately, right after scoring, we started committing tactical suicide with our positioning. That makes things difficult.

“Ecuador had everything to play for, and you could tell. They had their foot on the gas.”

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, sealed the runners-up spot in Group E after defeating Curacao in Philadelphia, with Nicolas Pepe scoring twice in a 2-0 victory. It is the first time the West African nation has reached the knockout stage.

Curacao, the smallest country by population ever to play in the World Cup, departed the tournament with one point, finishing bottom of the group.

A packed slate of six games across the tournament on Thursday wrapped up in California in Group D.

The United States, which had already secured first place in the group after wins over Paraguay and Australia, fielded a heavily rotated lineup in a 3-2 loss to already eliminated Turkey at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting lineup and looked to have secured a draw until Kaan Ayhan scored in stoppage time to give the Turks the win in a match attended by a host of celebrities, including Brad Pitt.

In Santa Clara, Australia ground out a 0-0 draw with Paraguay to clinch second place in the group and a ticket to the round of 32.

Paraguay are also poised to advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Dutch attack firing

The Netherlands will head into next week’s duel with Morocco in Monterrey brimming with confidence after another strong attacking display in Group F, a 3-1 win over Tunisia in Kansas City.

An Ellyes Skhiri own goal was followed by goals from Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke as Ronald Koeman’s side marched on against a Tunisia team that finished without a point.

Japan’s hopes of finishing top of the group and avoiding Brazil in the next round were frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Sweden.

A match in front of 70,000 fans in Texas came alive in the second half when Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead with a well-worked team goal shortly after the break.

Sweden, which had been beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in its second match, responded with a long-range effort from Anthony Elanga minutes later to secure third place.

“The boys were fantastic,” Sweden coach Graham Potter said. “Over the course of the game it was a fair result and arguably we were slightly the better team in the second half.”