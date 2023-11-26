As the Champions League group stage hurtles toward its climactic final two rounds on Tuesday, the repercussions of these matches extend far beyond mere group standings.

The outcomes will wield an influence over spots in the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, next season's Champions League, and the ongoing drama of this season's Europa League knockout rounds.

It is a multifaceted chessboard where every move counts.

Even for the juggernauts who have already secured their passage to the Champions League round of 16 – the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Sociedad and Leipzig – the quest for optimal results remains relentless.

Simultaneously, for the unfortunate six teams already ousted from contention – Benfica, Red Star Belgrade, Antwerp, Salzburg, Union Berlin and Young Boys – the stakes still resonate in the broader scope of international competitions.

First things first

The immediate goal is crystal clear: secure one of the 10 remaining tickets to the Champions League round-of-16 draw on Dec. 18.

Napoli, despite facing formidable Group C leaders Madrid on Wednesday, could punch their ticket with a win, setting the stage for a potentially decisive clash with Braga on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, Arsenal eye an easy passage with just a draw against Lens in Group B, and Atletico Madrid aims to progress with a victory against Feyenoord in Group E on Tuesday.

Group F unfolds as a captivating enigma, with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle still jockeying for positions from first to last.

Tuesday's matchups, featuring PSG against Newcastle and Milan hosting Dortmund, promise a spectacle of high-stakes football.

Nail-biting triad

In Group A, the tussle for the runner-up spot is a fierce triangle involving Manchester United, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen, all vying to shadow Group A winner Bayern.

The looming encounter between Turkish giants Galatasaray and the Red Devils, Manchester United on Wednesday could very well be the week's most pivotal Champions League clash.

A loss for either team in Istanbul raises the ominous specter of finishing last in the group, condemning them to a barren February without continental action.

Teams landing in third place across Champions League groups next month will find solace in a continued European journey come February.

These eight teams segue into the Europa League knockout playoffs, with the draw scheduled for Dec. 18.

For English football aficionados, the prospect of both Manchester United and Newcastle languishing at the bottom of their groups, absent from European battles for the rest of the season, poses a disconcerting scenario.

Bonus places

The anticipation for an expanded Champions League format next season, accommodating 36 teams, adds an extra layer of intrigue.

This expansion translates to four additional teams qualifying, each relishing two more guaranteed games in a single-standings league phase.

Contrary to earlier predictions favoring England and Spain for these bonus spots, Türkiye and Belgium currently stand as the front-runners.

Their clubs boast the highest average total of UEFA ranking points this season – 8.75 and 8.40, respectively.

Galatasaray's remarkable journey through three qualifying rounds and Fenerbahce's stellar performance in the Europa Conference League contribute to Türkiye's ascent, while Belgium's trio of unbeaten clubs in the Conference League compensates for Antwerp's struggles in the Champions League.

England and Spain, trailing behind Germany and Italy in the ranking points standings, face the unsettling prospect of having Manchester United, Newcastle and Sevilla occupy the ignominious last spots in their respective Champions League groups.

Club World Cup looms

Peering into the future, the prospect of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025, featuring 32 teams, including 12 from Europe, looms large.

Champions League results this season play a pivotal role in determining which teams embark on this brand-building odyssey.

FIFA's yet-to-be-finalized entry path could be unveiled in a meeting in Saudi Arabia next month.

While Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are assured spots by virtue of being the past three Champions League winners, the intrigue lies in the remaining eight or nine entries.

A yet-to-be-disclosed formula aims to reward teams consistently excelling from 2020 to 2024 in the Champions League seasons.

With FIFA limiting countries to two entries, exceptions are granted only to Champions League winners.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United or Newcastle must clinch victory at Wembley Stadium on June 1 to secure a place in the U.S. a year later.

For perennial Champions League contenders like Bayern and PSG, confidence reigns supreme as they envision their presence at the 2025 Club World Cup.

For the rest, every kick and every goal in this group stage resonates with amplified significance, as the pursuit of glory intertwines with the future on the grand stage of world football.