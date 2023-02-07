It has been more than 24 hours since Monday's Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş earthquake disaster that claimed more than 3,300 lives, leaving tens of thousands more injured and homeless.

The Istanbul-based football Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe have swiftly taken action to fulfill their Monday pledge of offering aid to those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

The club has initiated a drive to gather much-needed provisions for the citizens of the 10 affected provinces. According to the Yellow-Navy Blue club's statement, essential items that the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) list includes are heaters, blankets, bed linens, pillows, food parcels, dry food, hygiene kits, feminine hygiene kits, clean clothes, clean baby clothes, sleeping bags, baby food, power banks, scarves, berets and gloves. The club has set up a donation stand to collect the items in a designated area of Ülker Stadium to send to those affected.

Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, the secretary general of Fenerbahçe, provided an informative update on the club's operations.

Kızılhan said: "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for our nation in this difficult time. We established a crisis desk early this morning to coordinate our efforts and have made contact with our members, associations, employees and athletes to ensure their safety and that of their families. Additionally, we have reached out to our regional sports clubs, sharing with them our message of solidarity. Moreover, our social media accounts have provided details of a support campaign, and we have requested that any support according to the AFAD's needs list be brought to the designated location at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex. In this way, we will be able to get the much-needed aid to those in the earthquake zone."

Search and rescue teams work at a destroyed building, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that they had received numerous appeals for financial aid from the Yellow Canaries fans and members, Kızılhan declared, "Let us all comply with the route set out officially by the AFAD, that is the most suitable for us. Additionally, we have also been receiving many requests regarding blood donation. Let us, therefore, follow the official announcements of Kızılay (the Turkish Red Crescent) and carry out our actions in accordance with its directives. Our deepest condolences to our nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our homeland, our people and our country. We are ready to support you in any way possible. Once again, we express our sincerest sympathies to all of us."

Fenerbahçe's captain Altay Bayındır expressed his sadness and shared his heartfelt sentiments regarding the difficult situation the country is facing, saying: "We woke up to a very bad morning. We were at the camp, we had a match tonight, but it was postponed. Upon watching the video of our brother Volkan (Demirel), I felt very disheartened. Such sad and poignant moments. We are all staying up to date with the news from the outside and we know there are people we know that have been affected. We must join together as a nation and as a community to provide relief."

"Our community has already taken to social media to spread awareness and collect aid. Even if we can offer a small bit of help, it is worth it. That is why I invite everyone to contribute whatever they can. This assistance is especially important due to the cold weather and the destruction caused by the earthquake. May the Almighty have mercy on our citizens, and may our wounded find a quick recovery. May the Almighty help us in this trying time."