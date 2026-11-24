Fenerbahçe will look to build on their impressive victory over Liverpool when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with both sides seeking valuable points in the race for the knockout playoffs.

The fifth-round league-phase match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Türkiye time. The encounter will also mark the clubs' first meeting in 11 years and bring together Turkish coaches Emre Belözoğlu and Arda Turan in the Champions League for the first time.

Fenerbahçe sit 19th in the 36-team standings with five points from four matches, while Shakhtar are 21st with four points.

The Yellow Canaries arrive in England encouraged by their 3-2 victory over Liverpool, a result that ended an 18-year wait for a win in the Champions League's main competition.

Fenerbahçe had previously drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague before suffering a 6-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Their comeback against Liverpool, in which they recovered from falling behind twice, has given them renewed confidence as they pursue a playoff place.

Fenerbahçe players celebrate after securing a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter at Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2026. (AA Photo) ( Şebnem Coşkun - Anadolu Ajansı )

Fenerbahçe have also recorded a 5-0 away victory over Çorum and a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in their recent domestic fixtures.

However, their European away form remains a concern, with the Istanbul side winless in their last 12 Champions League away matches, drawing three and losing nine.

Shakhtar seek European revival

Shakhtar have endured an inconsistent Champions League campaign, beginning with a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven before beating AEK Athens 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

However, consecutive 1-0 defeats against Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon have left Turan's side searching for a response. They have also drawn their last two domestic matches, including a 0-0 encounter with Dynamo Kyiv and a 1-1 result against Livyi Bereh.

The Ukrainian champions have scored just four goals in four European matches, highlighting their difficulties in maintaining an attacking threat.

Their domestic campaign has been considerably stronger. Shakhtar lead the Ukrainian Premier League with 30 points from 13 matches, having won nine, drawn three and lost one. They have scored 23 goals and conceded six.

Because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Shakhtar cannot host European matches at their traditional home ground and have been using Stamford Bridge as their temporary venue.

Fenerbahçe face familiar opposition

Wednesday's match will be Fenerbahçe's 13th against Ukrainian opposition. They have won three, drawn five and lost four of their previous 12 encounters.

Dynamo Kyiv have been their most frequent opponents, accounting for eight matches, in which Fenerbahçe recorded two victories, three draws and three defeats. They have also faced Shakhtar twice in competitive fixtures and Zorya Luhansk twice, winning once and drawing once against the latter.

Their previous competitive meetings with Shakhtar came in the 2015-16 Champions League qualifiers. After a goalless draw in Istanbul, Fenerbahçe lost the return leg 3-0 and were eliminated.

The clubs also met in a friendly in April 2022, when Fenerbahçe won 1-0 through an Enner Valencia goal in a match organized under the Football for Peace initiative to support civilians and children affected by the war.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, have an impressive record against Turkish clubs. They have won nine and drawn one of their 10 previous European encounters against Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Konyaspor, Istanbul Başakşehir and Sivasspor, scoring 21 goals and conceding just three.

Turkish coaches make Champions League history

The meeting will also bring former teammates and close friends Belözoğlu and Turan face to face.

Turan is in his second season at Shakhtar after guiding the Ukrainian club to the league title and the Conference League semifinals in his debut campaign.

The two coaches previously faced each other during their playing careers in the Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray rivalry and later shared the pitch at Atlético Madrid in 2012. Both also represented Türkiye extensively at international level.

Their first managerial meeting came on May 25, 2025, when Turan's Eyüpspor faced Belözoğlu's Antalyaspor. Wednesday's encounter will be their first in the Champions League and the first meeting between two Turkish coaches in the competition.

Greenwood leads Fenerbahçe attack

Mason Greenwood will be a key figure for Fenerbahçe after an impressive run of form. The English forward has scored four goals in his last three matches, finding the net in each of his previous two Champions League appearances.

He has registered seven goals in the Süper Lig and 11 across all competitions, making him the club's leading scorer.

Fenerbahçe are also expected to rely on N'Golo Kanté and Matteo Guendouzi to provide control in midfield.

Both sides have injury concerns. Fenerbahçe will be without Nathan Aké and Marco Asensio, while Shakhtar are expected to miss Pedrinho and Eguinaldo. Kaua Elias and Marlon Santos remain doubts for the Ukrainian side.

Fenerbahçe return to Stamford Bridge

Wednesday's fixture will mark Fenerbahçe's first appearance at Stamford Bridge since April 8, 2008, when they lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg and exited the competition.

The match will also be Fenerbahçe's 311th in European competitions. They have recorded 123 victories, 69 draws and 118 defeats, scoring 423 goals and conceding 437.

In the Champions League proper, the Turkish side have played 44 matches, winning 12, drawing eight and losing 24, with 48 goals scored and 81 conceded.