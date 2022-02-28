Football’s world governing body, FIFA is set to suspend Russia's national teams from international competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the discussions was cited by Reuters on Monday.

FIFA is in advanced talks with European governing body UEFA over the matter and a decision could be made later on Monday.

UEFA is due to hold an executive committee meeting later on Monday to decide on several issues relating to Russian football.

The suspension would include the upcoming World Cup, a source with knowledge of the talks was quoted by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup “unless the situation improves.”

Russia is scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 and would go on to face Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the finals in Qatar in November.

If they remained suspended at that time, they would be out of the competition and unable to progress to the finals.

The Polish FA had said that they will refuse to play against the Russian team and the Czech Republic and Sweden, who are on the same playoff “path,” have also ruled out facing Russia.

The suspension would cover all Russian national teams and could impact the country’s women’s team are due to play in UEFA’s Euro 2022 competition in England in July.

Earlier on Monday, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

FIFA had been criticized on Sunday after a statement that Russia could continue to play matches albeit in neutral venues and only under the name “Football Union of Russia.”

Although FIFA had warned the country could be excluded from competitions if the situation in Ukraine did not improve, the statement was widely criticized with the Polish FA saying the stance was “totally unacceptable.”

England's Football Association then said that they would not play against Russia, a view that was backed up by a number of European federations.

Russia hosted the last World Cup in 2018 with the final held in Moscow attended by President Vladimir Putin.