Former owner of Chelsea and sanctions-hit Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has taken over Turkey’s Göztepe, local news website D-Smart Spor said in a report late Tuesday.

According to the website’s report, the sides have agreed on the takeover bid and the official announcement will be made on Friday.

Turkish media previously claimed that official negotiations between Göztepe club majority shareholder Mehmet Sepil and Abramovich’s representatives were already in progress.

The reports also added that both sides have already made market assessments and Sepil was in capital Ankara to inquire about relevant processes.

Göztepe was until recently headed by Sepil, who resigned after a spell of bad results in the Süper Lig.

Abramovich, on the other hand, is credited with raising Premier League giant Chelsea to its current status with billions of dollars in investments into the club.

However, the Russian billionaire was removed as the owner due to British sanctions over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.