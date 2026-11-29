Long-time Galatasaray, Uruguay goalkeeping star Fernando Muslera brought the curtain down on his 22-year professional career Saturday.

The announcement came after his current club Estudiantes lost 1-0 to Brazil's Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final at Centenario Stadium in Uruguay.

After Palmeiras claimed the continental crown, the 40-year-old veteran keeper confirmed that he had played the final match of his career and thanked everyone who accompanied his journey.

Tearfully kissing the goalposts at Centenario Stadium after the final whistle, Muslera ended his storied run that also included 14 seasons with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Farewell at home

Speaking after the match, Muslera framed the end of his playing days around returning home to compete at the highest level.

"I am ending my career. I am finishing where I started in high-level competition," Muslera said, according to Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA).

"There could not have been a better career story for me. I thank all the Estudiantes fans who embraced me infinitely. Just now, I also thanked my teammates for their effort, sacrifice, the work they put in all year, and for my 1 1/2 years at Estudiantes. Regardless of the result, I am really very happy with what we achieved," he added.

Throughout his career, Muslera played for Racing Club Montevideo, Montevideo Wanderers, Nacional, Lazio, Galatasaray and Estudiantes. With the Uruguay national team, he earned 137 caps and won the 2011 Copa America.

Galatasaray legend

After arriving in Istanbul from Lazio in 2011, Muslera became one of the defining figures of Galatasaray's modern era. Across 14 seasons with the Lions, he made 551 appearances in all competitions, scored two goals and collected 19 trophies: eight Süper Lig titles, five Turkish Cups, and six TFF Super Cups.

This file photo shows Fernando Muslera and family pose with the trophies he won at the Galatasaray, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo: Muslera on Instagram)

Following the retirement announcement, Galatasaray shared an emotional tribute on social media honoring their longtime captain:

"Some names go down in history not only with the performances they put on and the trophies they win, but also with the values they represent. Nando, far beyond being one of the greatest goalkeepers in Galatasaray history, you became an unforgettable part of this great family. Together, we won many trophies, victories, and championships," it said.

"Countless times you shut out our goal, and you played a leading role in many victories. With your captaincy, character, sense of belonging, and love for our club, you earned a place in the hearts of millions. You became much more than a goalkeeper. You shared in the dreams of many children and the finest memories of many fans. The history you wrote in this jersey, the saves you made, and the happiness you brought will never be forgotten. Endless thanks to you, the last captain of Florya. We wish you happiness in your life after football," the tribute added.