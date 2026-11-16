France edged a spirited Türkiye side 2-1 Sunday night to claim top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A1, while England ended world champions Spain’s remarkable 43-match unbeaten run in a five-goal thriller in Madrid.

European powerhouse Belgium, on the other hand, stunned Italy to punch their quarterfinal ticket.

For Türkiye, the narrow defeat at Matmut Atlantique brought a frustrating League A campaign to a close without a point from six matches, though the Crescent-Stars pushed the two-time world champions to the wire behind a heroic goalkeeping display from Berke Özer.

France hold off Turkish surge

France dictated tempo from the opening whistle in Bordeaux, but Özer repeatedly frustrated the hosts during a gripping, goalless first half. The Turkish goalkeeper stood tall in the 21st minute to deny Bradley Barcola in a one-on-one duel before producing a sharp reflex save to thwart Kylian Mbappe from close range in the 33rd.

Türkiye nearly punished France’s wastefulness two minutes later when Can Uzun threaded a pass behind the defense to put İsmail Yüksek clean through on goal, only for French goalkeeper Mike Maignan to intervene. Özer capped a dazzling opening half in the 38th minute, stretching to tip Michael Olise’s curling effort over the crossbar.

The deadlock finally broke four minutes into the second half under unfortunate circumstances for the visitors. Rayan Cherki whipped in a corner that Adrien Rabiot flicked toward goal, deflecting off Turkish defender Emirhan Topçu for an own goal in the 49th minute.

Türkiye thought they had crafted an immediate response in the 53rd minute when star playmaker Arda Güler found the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations on the Turkish bench – only for a VAR review to rule the strike out for offside.

Güler nearly leveled terms legitimately in the 70th minute after intercepting a stray pass, firing a long-range effort narrowly wide of the upright.

Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi doubled France’s cushion in the 80th minute, latching onto a feed from Cherki and slotting a composed finish past Özer.

Türkiye refused to fold, pulling a goal back in the 90th minute when center back Abdülkerim Bardakcı powered home a header from Güler’s corner, but France navigated stoppage time to finish atop Group A1 with 13 points.

England snap Spain streak

In Madrid, England delivered a statement performance under manager Thomas Tuchel, defeating Spain 3-2 at Metropolitano Stadium to snap La Roja’s record 43-match unbeaten run in regulation or extra time – a streak stretching back to a March 2024 loss to Colombia.

The victory secured England’s 10th consecutive away triumph and lifted them past Spain on goal difference to top Group A3, with both nations finishing on 15 points and advancing to next year's quarterfinals.

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane broke the deadlock shortly before halftime after being brought down in the area by Pau Cubarsi, calmly converting the penalty past Unai Simon for his 93rd international goal.

English strike Harry Kane celebrates scoring in a UEFA Nations League match against Spain, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 15, 2026. (EPA Photo)

England surged further ahead early in the second half as Ezri Konsa nodded home unmarked from Declan Rice’s 53rd-minute corner, and Ben White drilled a low finish past Simon four minutes later to make it 3-0.

"We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The message from the manager after the Croatia game has been so positive," England midfielder Declan Rice said. "The first 10 minutes was the best we've played. Pressure, pressure. It's a massive win."

The match tilted dramatically in the 63rd minute when England’s Elliot Anderson was sent off for hauling back Lamine Yamal inside the box, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to pull one back from the spot.

Yamal then set up substitute Nico Williams in the 75th minute to cut the deficit to 3-2, forcing England goalkeeper James Trafford into a stunning late double save to preserve the win. Elsewhere in Group A3, Croatia defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Belgium seize quarters spot

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (R) and Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni fight for the ball during their UEFA Nations League match in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Italy entered Sunday’s Group A1 finale in Brussels atop the standings following Thursday’s 3-1 win over France, but the Azzurri unraveled against a relentless Belgium side in a 4-1 defeat that eliminated Roberto Mancini’s men.

Francesco Pio Esposito handed Italy an early lead, yet Belgium roared back with three first-half goals from Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, and Jeremy Doku before Diego Moreira added a fourth after the break.

The victory lifted Belgium to 12 points – one behind group winners France and two clear of eliminated Italy (10 points).

"They were the better side; we struggled too much physically and in one-on-one situations. Despite a good start, they were simply better," Italy manager Roberto Mancini said. "We paid a physical price – we were clearly feeling some fatigue from the match against France."

The UEFA Nations League quarterfinal lineup will be finalized following Monday and Tuesday's group finales. In Group A2, Germany host the Netherlands in Berlin needing a victory to advance alongside Greece, who face Serbia.

In Group A4, already-qualified Portugal watch on as Denmark and Norway square off in Copenhagen for the second quarterfinal berth.

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League Results

Group A1: France 2, Türkiye 1

Group A1: Belgium 4, Italy 1

Group A3: England 3, Spain 2

Group A3: Croatia 2, Czech Republic 1