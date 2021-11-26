"Conqueror of Europe," Istanbul giant Galatasaray defeated Olympique de Marseille 4-2 on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League Group E match to guarantee a top-two finish.

The Yellow-Reds, known for their 2000 UEFA Cup victory that marked a first in Turkish football, broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Alexandru Cicaldau at minute 12 at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex.

Supporters use mobile phone flashlights during the UEFA Europa League football match between Galatasaray and Olympique de Marseille at the Nef Stadium, in Istanbul, on Nov. 25, 2021. (AFP Photo)

The Lions doubled the lead at the 30th minute with an own goal by Marseille's Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car.

In minute 64, Sofiane Feghouli scored his team's third goal as Kerem Aktürkoğlu provided the assist for Feghouli.

In the 83rd minute, Marcao dribbled the ball on a counter-attack to assist Dutch star Ryan Babel, who came off the bench just seconds before.

Babel took a classy shot to beat goalie Pau Lopez.

Olympique de Marseille's Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik scored two goals in the 69th and 85th minutes for Marseille.

Galatasaray's legendary coach Fatih Terim gives instructions to his players during the UEFA Europa League match against Olympique de Marseille at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex on Nov. 25, 2021. (AA Photo)

Galatasaray are currently three points ahead of second-place Lazio with 11 points.

Marseille is in the third spot with four points, while Lokomotiv Moscow are bottom of Group E with two points.

In the last match of the group, Galatasaray will need at least a draw to advance to top-16 of the UEFA Europa League as group winner.