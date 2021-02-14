Galatasaray picked up full three points by beating Kasımpaşa 2-1 Sunday, amid heavy snowfall at the Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Kerem Aktüroğlu gave a 1-0 lead to the Lions in the ninth minute but Isaac Thelin scored an equalizer for the away side in the 51st minute.

Galatasaray eventually secured a hard-fought win after Mostafa Mohamed converted from the spot in the 89th minute. It has now won six matches in a row.

With the win, the Lions went top of the Süper Lig with 51 points. They're closely followed by city rivals Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, respectively. Kasımpaşa, on the other hand, is in the 15th spot with just 26 points.