Galatasaray extended their winning streak to seven matches and set a new club record for their longest unbeaten home run in the Turkish Süper Lig after defeating Samsunspor 2-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Lucas Torreira and Yunus Akgün secured the victory in the 12th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium, taking Okan Buruk's side to 31 points and keeping them at the top of the standings.

The match was played at Başakşehir rather than Galatasaray's usual home ground, RAMS Park, because of ongoing pitch maintenance and improvement work.

The league leaders made a fast start, opening the scoring in the fourth minute through Torreira. Aleksey Batrakov delivered a free kick from the right, and Wilfried Singo got a touch at the far post before the ball fell to the Uruguayan midfielder, who finished from close range.

The goal was Torreira's second in the league this season. He started the match but was replaced by Ilkay Gündoğan in the 79th minute.

Samsunspor threatened an equalizer on several occasions in the first half but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.

Youssouf Sekongo had a particularly good opportunity in the 14th minute when he broke through on goal, but Çakır blocked his attempt with his feet. The goalkeeper was called into action again shortly before halftime, turning away another effort from Sekongo after Tanguy Coulibaly's cross created an opportunity inside the penalty area.

Galatasaray carried their advantage into the break before doubling it eight minutes after the restart.

Gabriel Sara picked out Yunus Akgün with an incisive pass behind the Samsunspor defense in the 53rd minute. Akgün controlled the ball before delicately chipping it over advancing goalkeeper Bilal Bayazıt to make it 2-0.

The goal was Akgün's third in the league this season, taking his overall tally to four across all competitions, including his Champions League strike. The 26-year-old remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Samsunspor responded four minutes later, restoring hope of a comeback through Mohamed Bayo.

Joe Mendes delivered a cross from the right in the 57th minute, and Bayo finished first-time from inside the penalty area to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The visitors increased the pressure in search of an equalizer, forcing Galatasaray to defend their advantage during the closing stages. Çakır made several important interventions to preserve the hosts' lead as Samsunspor pushed forward.

Both teams made changes as the match progressed, with Mario Lemina and Leroy Sane among Galatasaray's second-half introductions. Lemina was booked in the 77th minute before the hosts successfully saw out the remaining minutes, including four minutes of added time.

The victory extended Galatasaray's unbeaten home run in the Süper Lig to 42 matches, establishing a new club record.

The Istanbul side had not lost a league match at home since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahçe in the 37th week of the 2023-24 season. Since then, they have recorded 34 victories and eight draws.

Galatasaray had entered Saturday's match having equaled their previous record of 41 consecutive home league games without defeat. Their latest victory took the run to 42.

The Turkish champions have also maintained their strong momentum across competitions since losing to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Their seven consecutive victories include domestic wins over Gençlerbirliği, Fenerbahçe, Konyaspor, Amed Sportif Faaliyetler and Samsunspor, alongside European victories against Lille and Stuttgart.

However, the final whistle brought an unwanted moment for Buruk, who was sent off after protesting against referee Ali Şansalan.

The Galatasaray coach initially received a yellow card for his objections before being shown a second yellow and a red card, ruling him out of the upcoming Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş.

Galatasaray strengthened their grip on the Süper Lig summit with a 2-1 victory over Samsunspor, extending their winning streak to seven matches and setting a new club record of 42 consecutive home league games without defeat, while Okan Buruk's post-match dismissal ruled him out of the upcoming Beşiktaş derby.