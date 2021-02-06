Galatasaray defeated archrival Fenerbahçe 1-0 in an away match on Saturday. With the victory in the Bosporus derby, Galatasaray increased its unbeaten streak in away games against the Yellow Canaries in the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium.

Galatasaray’s score came from the club’s new Egyptian striker Mohamed Mustafa in the 54th minute. Fenerbahçe midfielder Ozan Tufan equalized the game with a header in the 76th minute. However, referee Cüneyt Çakır canceled the goal after the VAR check.

Galatasaray took the leadership of the Turkish Süper Lig after the victory with a goal difference, as both teams have 48 points. They are followed by another Istanbul giant, Beşiktaş, which has 45 points.

Last season, Galatasaray won against Fenerbahçe in the away game in the so-called Intercontinental derby, for the first time since 1999. Today’s victory brought a second consecutive triumph for the Lions.