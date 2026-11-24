Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray pushed back against Israel on Tuesday after club President Dursun Özbek revealed that the Netanyahu government had filed a complaint with UEFA over pro-Palestinian banners displayed by the club’s supporters, vowing to continue standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek revealed the complaint Tuesday, rejecting attempts to portray solidarity with Palestinians as a political act and insisting that the club would not bow to political pressure.

“We have learned that the Netanyahu government has lodged a complaint against our club with UEFA over banners displayed by our supporters in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Özbek said.

“As the Turkish nation, we will continue to stand with the oppressed, as we have throughout history, and will not remain silent in the face of the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Özbek emphasized that growing international solidarity with Palestinians reflected a shared humanitarian conscience rather than a political agenda.

He urged European football’s governing body to disregard the politically motivated complaint and approach the matter with humanitarian sensitivity.

“The way to keep politics out of football is not to punish humanitarian and conscientious expressions of solidarity, but to prevent football from becoming an instrument of political pressure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish broadcaster HT Spor reported that UEFA could impose sanctions on Galatasaray if its supporters continue displaying banners in support of Palestinians during matches.