Beşiktaş host Galatasaray on Monday in a crucial Istanbul derby that could reshape the Süper Lig title race, with the league leaders looking to extend their advantage and their city rivals hoping to close the gap at the top.

The Matchday 13 encounter of the 2026-27 season kicks off at 9:00 p.m. local time at Tüpraş Stadium, also known as Beşiktaş Park, in Istanbul.

The fixture marks the 360th official meeting between two of Turkish football's most successful clubs. Galatasaray hold the historical advantage with 131 victories against Beşiktaş's 113, while 115 encounters have ended in draws.

In league competition, Galatasaray also lead the head-to-head record, winning 52 of their 136 meetings, compared with 40 victories for Beşiktaş and 44 draws.

Galatasaray arrive at the derby at the top of the standings with 31 points from 12 matches, having recorded 10 wins, one draw and one defeat. Okan Buruk's side have scored 29 goals and conceded 16, giving them a goal difference of plus 13.

Beşiktaş are third with 25 points, six behind their rivals and three adrift of second-placed Trabzonspor. Vincenzo Italiano's team have collected eight wins, one draw and three defeats, scoring 27 goals and conceding 14 to maintain the same positive goal difference as Galatasaray.

The visitors have won their last five league matches and will be keen to preserve their position at the summit. Beşiktaş, however, have shown considerable strength at home and head into the contest after a 4-2 away victory over Konyaspor and a 2-1 win against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the UEFA Europa League.

Both teams have demonstrated considerable attacking quality this season, averaging more than two goals per league match. Beşiktaş striker Dušan Vlahović leads the league scoring charts with 11 goals, while Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has scored nine despite making fewer appearances.

Recent meetings suggest another closely contested encounter. Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 victory at Tüpraş Stadium in the most recent league meeting on March 7, 2026, with Osimhen scoring in the 39th minute. The match also saw Leroy Sané sent off.

The sides drew 1-1 in October 2025, while Beşiktaş secured a 2-1 home victory in March 2025. Across their last 10 official meetings, Galatasaray have won six times, Beşiktaş have recorded three victories and one match has ended in a draw. Despite Galatasaray's advantage in results, Beşiktaş have scored more goals during that period, 15 to 13.

Many of their recent encounters have been settled by narrow margins, underlining the competitive nature of a rivalry in which home advantage and individual moments have often proved decisive.

Team availability could play a significant role in Monday's outcome, particularly for Galatasaray, who are dealing with several important attacking absences.

Osimhen remains a major doubt after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in early November. The Nigerian international has been continuing his recovery through indoor rehabilitation, with his return expected around early December. His involvement against Beşiktaş therefore remains uncertain, with a limited role also appearing unlikely.

Galatasaray are also without Rafael Leão, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury. His treatment included a period at Aspetar, but he was not expected to return until early or mid-December. Roland Sallai has also been managing a hamstring strain, further complicating Buruk's attacking options.

Despite those concerns, Galatasaray retain a competitive squad as they prepare for one of the most demanding fixtures of their domestic campaign.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, are monitoring the condition of defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who has been struggling with knee swelling and oedema. The defender missed the team's European trip to Georgia, and his availability for the derby was being assessed on a day-to-day basis as the medical staff considered a possible return.

Italiano, who took charge during the summer of 2026, has overseen a promising start to his tenure, with Beşiktaş remaining competitive in both domestic and European competition.

The team's recent Europa League victory over Hapoel Beer-Sheva took their points tally in the group phase to 10, providing further encouragement ahead of the Istanbul showdown.

For Galatasaray, the immediate objective is to protect their position at the top and maintain their winning momentum. A victory would strengthen their hold on first place, while a defeat could allow their closest challengers to narrow the gap.

Beşiktaş have an opportunity to make a significant statement in the title race. Playing in front of their home supporters, they will look to exploit their attacking form, take advantage of Galatasaray's injury problems and reduce the six-point difference between the teams.

The clubs' European ambitions also add importance to the encounter, with both seeking to secure strong domestic positions while balancing their continental commitments.

Despite discussions surrounding Beşiktaş's travel arrangements following their European fixture, the match has not been postponed. Club officials have confirmed that it will proceed as originally scheduled on Monday.