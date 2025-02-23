The Turkish Super Lig title race reaches a boiling point Monday night as league leaders Galatasaray welcome arch-rivals Fenerbahçe to Rams Park for a high-stakes Intercontinental Derby.

With only six points separating the fierce adversaries, the outcome could redefine the championship battle.

Full deck on table

Reigning champions Galatasaray enter the clash with a clear mission – avoid defeat and maintain their grip on the summit.

Okan Buruk's men sit atop the table with a six-point cushion, but their recent struggles, coupled with the passionate demands of their home supporters, leave no room for complacency.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Lions’ fans are still recovering from the club’s painful Europa League exit.

A 6-3 aggregate loss to AZ Alkmaar, capped by a frustrating 2-2 draw at Rams Park on Thursday, has put Buruk under mounting pressure.

Their labored 2-1 victory over Rizespor last weekend did little to ease concerns, and only a commanding performance against Fenerbahçe can restore faith in their title credentials.

Derby drama, history’s shadow

Galatasaray dominated the reverse fixture with a 3-1 win in Kadikoy, but they remain wary of history repeating itself.

Their last home derby against Fenerbahçe ended in a bitter 1-0 defeat last May, crushing their hopes of sealing the title in front of their biggest rivals.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed to officiate the fiercely anticipated showdown, a decision that comes amid ongoing refereeing controversies in Turkish football. Expect emotions to run high under the Rams Park floodlights.

Fenerbahçe’s momentum

Fenerbahçe, riding a seven-match league winning streak, return to Istanbul with momentum on their side.

The Yellow Canaries dispatched Kasimpasa 3-1 last Sunday, keeping the pressure on Galatasaray as they push to cut the deficit to just three points.

Jose Mourinho's side secured their place in the Europa League round of 16 with a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht, setting up a clash with Rangers.

However, the match was overshadowed by chaotic scenes in the stands.

Players were forced off the pitch temporarily, and shocking images surfaced of some fans carrying weapons – an unsettling prelude to the fiery atmosphere expected at Rams Park.

Despite their strong domestic form, Fenerbahçe’s recent derby record raises concerns.

They have won just one of their last six meetings against Galatasaray, suffering four defeats.

However, their confidence remains intact as they seek to rewrite the script in enemy territory.

Key absences

Galatasaray will be without key striker Alvaro Morata, sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Buruk may turn to Ahmed Kutucu and Victor Osimhen to spearhead the attack.

Long-term absentee Mauro Icardi remains out with a serious knee injury, while Ismail Jakobs continues to struggle with an Achilles problem.

Fenerbahçe’s defensive unit also faces setbacks.

Çaglar Söyüncü and Diego Carlos are ruled out, though Alexander Djiku is expected to return.

Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao have suffered season-ending knee injuries, and Ismail Yüksek remains unavailable.