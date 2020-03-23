Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray confirmed Monday that its vice chairman, Abdurrahim Albayrak, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The club said Albayrak and his wife Şükran Albayrak both tested positive for the virus, adding that they were both in good health on the sixth day of the treatment process.

Albayrak has served as a board member for Galatasaray and is a fervent fan of the club. He served as an executive member of the Galatasaray youth football program from 1992 to 1994.

Now 65 years old, Albayrak was an executive member of the football club during several different periods between 2001 and 2013. In 2014, he became the vice chairman and football club executive, but he resigned from the position in 2015.

Albayrak resumed the position of Galatasaray's vice chairman in an annual general assembly held in 2018.

Meanwhile, the club's rival Fenerbahçe said on its official social media account that it hopes the Albayraks will recover quickly.

Turkey has 1,236 confirmed cases of the virus with 30 deaths so far.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe. The tally of confirmed cases exceeds 349,000, the death toll is over 15,000 and more than 100,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.