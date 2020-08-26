More than a million football fans voted in a virtual poll Wednesday to settle, once and for all, whether Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray has the "more passionate fans."

The poll, "Who has the more passionate fans?" was posted by the World football governing body FIFA’s official Twitter handle, @FIFAcom.

As of 01:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m GMT), more than 1,349,392 people voted, with another hour left before the poll closed.

Fenerbahçe was holding a commanding lead with 53.3% while Fenerbahçe received 46.7% of the votes.

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are two of Turkey's biggest clubs and part of the traditional Big Four – Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor being the other two.

Both clubs enjoy serious fan following. According to a 2019 survey, one in three football fans in Turkey supports Galatasaray.

An earlier survey in 2017 found that more than 35% of football supporters in Turkey were Fenerbahçe fans.