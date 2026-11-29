Palestinian artists, supported by a Turkish charity, painted a mural on the ruins of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in northern Gaza City to honor Beşiktaş defender Kassoum Ouattara for his vocal solidarity with Palestinians.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, artists painted a mural on a tilted concrete slab amid building rubble, depicting Ouattara and the emblem of Turkish football club Beşiktaş, with the colors of the Palestinian and Turkish flags blending into the background.

The mural depicts Ouattara placing one hand over his mouth and pointing with his other hand toward the side of his head, symbolizing rejection of silence on the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Volunteers from the Turkish nongovernmental organization Şefkat Eli (Hand of Mercy), Palestinian children and residents gathered around the mural, raising Palestinian and Turkish flags above nearby building ruins.

The children also held signs bearing the Beşiktaş emblem and messages thanking Ouattara for his support for Palestinians.

The initiative recognized a gesture of solidarity by Ouattara during a UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, when he raised the Palestinian flag and protested Gaza residents' suffering.

A view of the mural of Beşiktaş defender Kassoum Ouattara in Sheikh Radwan, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Nov. 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

Ouattara's stance drew wide attention among Palestinians, who viewed it as a message of solidarity amid Israel's continuing genocide in the enclave.

Mohammad Younis, Gaza director of of the charity, told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) said: "We and the children of Gaza say to them: 'Thank you. We appreciate your stance and your support.'"

Younis also expressed gratitude to Türkiye, its leadership and people, for their continued support for Palestinians, and to everyone who helped raise the Palestinian flag and reject injustice.

Israel has carried out a genocide in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuring 176,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.