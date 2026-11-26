Georgian police targeted Beşiktaş supporters displaying Palestinian flags during Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi, using pepper spray and batons in an intervention that left at least one fan hospitalized and brought the match to a halt.

Tensions began before kickoff when Georgian security forces intervened against Turkish supporters who unfurled a Palestinian flag, while reportedly taking no action against those displaying Israeli flags elsewhere in the stadium.

Footage from the stands captured the heavy-handed police intervention against Beşiktaş supporters.

Tensions escalated during the match as Georgian police again intervened in the section housing Turkish fans, forcing the referee to suspend play in the 25th minute.

Beşiktaş players approached the stands in an attempt to calm supporters, while match officials and Hapoel Beer-Sheva players retreated to the dressing rooms.

Beşiktaş fans display a pro-Palestinian banner reading "Resist occupation, free Palestine" during match with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Batumi, Nov. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

At least one Beşiktaş supporter was injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance, while several others reportedly became unwell after being subjected to pepper spray and baton strikes.

Supporters moving away from security forces chanted slogans calling on the Beşiktaş management to protect its fans.

Repeated announcements over the stadium's public address system urged supporters to remain calm and refrain from throwing objects, warning that further incidents could prevent the match from resuming and expose the Turkish club to disciplinary sanctions.