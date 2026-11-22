Mason Greenwood powered home a dramatic 93rd-minute equalizer to salvage a chaotic 2-2 draw for Fenerbahçe away against Kocaelispor on Saturday night, rescuing a vital point for the Yellow Canaries on a weekend when league leaders Galatasaray tightened their grip on first place with a 2-1 home victory over Samsunspor.

In a high-octane Matchday 12 clash in Izmit, Fenerbahçe surrendered a second-half lead and stared down a costly road defeat before Greenwood’s late heroics bailed them out deep into stoppage time.

Fenerbahçe’s nerve tested

The opening half saw both clubs trade dangerous blows without breaking the deadlock. Kocaelispor nearly struck first in the 10th minute when Dan Agyei broke into space inside the area, forcing Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson into a sharp close-range stop.

Twelve minutes later, former Galatasaray midfielder Berkan Kutlu unleashed a stinging strike from distance that deflected off Oppong and whistled narrowly wide of the post.

Fenerbahçe gradually grew into the contest, testing Kocaelispor goalkeeper Serhat Öztaşdelen through Oğuz Aydın in the 30th minute and Greenwood in the 34th, though the young keeper stood firm on both occasions.

Öztaşdelen was called into action again just three minutes into the second half, gathering a low Greenwood drive in two attempts.

The Yellow Canaries finally broke the resistance in the 61st minute. Irfan Can Kahveci swung a dangerous free kick into a crowded penalty box, and after a deflection off the Kocaelispor defense, team captain Milan Skriniar reacted quickest to poke the ball home for a 1-0 advantage.

Fenerbahçe’s lead lasted just 10 minutes before the match tilted sharply toward the hosts. In the 68th minute, referee Kadir Sağlam halted play for a video assistant referee review following a Kocaelispor corner kick, ultimately ruling that Nélson Semedo had handled the ball inside the box. Kutlu stepped up to the spot in the 71st minute and calmly converted to level the score at 1-1.

Momentum swung completely in favor of Kocaelispor five minutes later. Standing over a free kick just outside the penalty area in the 76th minute, Matej Maglica drilled a clever low shot underneath the jumping Fenerbahçe defensive wall and into the bottom corner, handing the hosts a shock 2-1 lead and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Throwing numbers forward in desperate search of an equalizer, Fenerbahçe found their lifeline in the 93rd minute.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu whipped an outswinging corner kick from the left flank, and Greenwood rose above his marker to power a header past Öztaşdelen, securing a hard-earned point at the death.

Galatasaray maintain lead

While Fenerbahçe dropped two points in Izmit, reigning champions Galatasaray capitalized in Istanbul, surviving a spirited second-half push to defeat Samsunspor 2-1.

Galatasaray wasted no time setting the tone, breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute when defender Wilfried Singo nodded down a free kick inside the six-yard box, allowing Lucas Torreira to react quickest and stab home from close range.

Samsunspor nearly leveled before halftime in the 42nd minute when Tanguy Coulibaly whipped in a cross from the right flank; Yunus Akgün’s attempted clearance fell invitingly to Antoine Sekongo, whose first-time volley forced Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır into a diving parry out for a corner.

After Samsunspor goalkeeper Bilal Bayazıt stretched to deny Gabriel Sara’s stinging drive in the 47th minute, Sara turned creator six minutes later.

The Brazilian midfielder threaded an incisive pass behind the backline to release Akgün, who kept his composure in a one-on-one duel and lifted a delicate chip over the advancing Bayazıt to make it 2-0.

Samsunspor halved the deficit in the 57th minute when Mohamed Bayo met Mendes’ cross from the right wing with a clinical first-time finish past Çakır.

Galatasaray nearly restored their two-goal cushion in the 69th minute, but center back Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s header from Sara’s corner rattled the crossbar.

That near miss set up a tense finale, with Çakır preserving all three points for the Lions through vital late stops – denying Tomasson in the 76th minute and turning away Emre Kılınç’s effort in the 83rd.