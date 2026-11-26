Pep Guardiola has revealed that he intends to coach a national team when he returns to management, confirming that he turned down an opportunity to take charge of Italy earlier this year because he needed a break from football after nearly two decades in club management.

The Spanish coach said he held discussions with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) but decided against accepting the approach despite considering it one of the greatest honors of his career.

Speaking in an interview with former Barcelona teammate Romario on Tuesday, Guardiola explained that the opportunity came at a time when he needed to step away from the demands of coaching.

"I talked with them, and it was an honor," Guardiola said.

"It was one of the greatest honors I've had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop."

The 55-year-old also disclosed that former Italy internationals Paolo Maldini and Leonardo were involved in approaching him. Guardiola, who has a close relationship with both, admitted their involvement made the decision particularly difficult but did not change his mind.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop," he added.

Guardiola's comments offer a clearer indication of his future ambitions, with international management emerging as his preferred direction rather than an immediate return to club football.

His departure from Manchester City at the end of last season brought an end to a hugely successful decade at the Etihad Stadium, where he established the club among Europe's leading sides.

Under his leadership, City won six Premier League titles, including a record four consecutive championships, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League.

The Spaniard's success came alongside the considerable demands of managing at the highest level, which he acknowledged have left him needing time away from the touchline.

Although he has not set a date for his return, Guardiola said he was comfortable with his current break and would only resume coaching when he felt ready.

"I don't know how long I'll be away," he said. "Right now I feel very well. But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it's the right time."