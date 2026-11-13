Arda Güler produced a moment of brilliance with a spectacular free kick, but Türkiye suffered a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, leaving their campaign in League A Group 1 without a point after five matches.

The Real Madrid midfielder gave the hosts an early lead with an extraordinary long-range effort at İzmir’s Gürsel Aksel Stadium, drawing widespread praise from European media. However, Belgium responded with two quick goals to spoil Sergen Yalçın’s competitive debut as Türkiye’s head coach.

Güler broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a stunning left-footed free kick from approximately 25 meters. The 21-year-old sent the ball curling over the Belgian wall before it dipped sharply into the top corner, clipping the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens could do little to stop the effort, which immediately became one of the standout moments of the evening.

The goal was Güler’s eighth for Türkiye in approximately 37 senior international appearances and offered a glimpse of his individual quality in a match the hosts desperately needed to win.

Belgium, however, needed just seven minutes to restore parity. Jeremy Doku created the opening in the 27th minute, setting up Kevin De Bruyne, who finished from the center of the penalty area.

The visitors completed their comeback shortly afterward. Charles De Ketelaere struck in the 30th minute, converting from close range after a move involving Maxim De Cuyper to put Belgium ahead.

Despite Türkiye's attempts to respond, Belgium protected its advantage until the final whistle, handing the hosts their fifth consecutive defeat in the group.

The result left Türkiye rooted to the bottom of Group 1 with zero points from five matches, while Belgium climbed to nine points after recording their third victory of the campaign.

The defeat was another setback for Türkiye, who entered the competition's top tier following promotion but have struggled against established European opposition, including France, Italy and Belgium.

The match also marked Yalçın’s first competitive assignment since taking over from Vincenzo Montella, whose departure followed a difficult run of four consecutive defeats.

Although the result offered little encouragement for the new coach, Güler's performance provided a significant individual highlight.

The midfielder was heavily involved throughout the match, recording a reported 86 touches and completing approximately 90% of his passes. He also contributed defensively and remained one of Türkiye’s most influential players in possession.

His free kick, in particular, attracted considerable attention across Europe, with Spanish sports newspapers drawing comparisons to some of football's most memorable set-piece specialists.

Spanish newspaper Marca was among the outlets captivated by the strike, comparing its technique and execution to Lionel Messi's famous free kick against Liverpool in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

The publication's coverage drew parallels between the two goals, highlighting the precision, trajectory and late dip that left the goalkeeper with virtually no chance.

Mundo Deportivo also praised Güler's effort, emphasizing the contrast between his individual brilliance and Türkiye's disappointing result. Its coverage focused on how Belgium overturned the midfielder's spectacular opener through goals from De Bruyne and De Ketelaere.

Meanwhile, AS likened the strike to the trademark free kicks of former England captain David Beckham, praising Güler's ability to influence the game beyond his goal.

Belgian newspapers also acknowledged the quality of the effort despite celebrating their national team's comeback victory.

HLN described the free kick as extraordinary, noting that Lammens was powerless to prevent the ball from finding the net. Nieuwsblad highlighted Güler's growing leadership role in the Turkish national team, suggesting that the strike further reinforced his standing as one of the country's most important players.

Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola also joined the praise, describing the long-range effort as a goal from another world and emphasizing the difficulty of stopping such a perfectly executed strike.

French football publication Footmercato, meanwhile, focused on the wider implications of the defeat, noting that Türkiye's struggles have left them facing the prospect of dropping back into League B.

The attention surrounding Güler's goal reflects his growing reputation in European football. The young midfielder has continued to establish himself as an important creative presence for Real Madrid and Türkiye, combining technical quality, vision and an increasingly impressive ability to deliver decisive moments.

For Türkiye, however, individual brilliance has not been enough to overcome their collective struggles. With one group fixture remaining, the team faces a difficult challenge as it attempts to finish its first League A campaign on a more positive note.

Belgium, by contrast, left İzmir with three valuable points and renewed confidence in a competitive group that also includes France and Italy.