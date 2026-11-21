Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge suffered another setback on Saturday as a controversial disallowed Erling Haaland goal contributed to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Elliot Anderson rescued a point for City with a stunning second-half volley after Rodrigo Muniz had given Fulham an early lead, but the result extended City's winless league run to four matches and left Enzo Maresca's side facing growing pressure.

The draw came after three consecutive defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest had pushed City out of the top two and into third place. They now risk falling eight points behind leaders Arsenal, who can strengthen their advantage with a victory at Newcastle later Saturday.

City had made a flying start to the campaign, winning their opening seven league matches, but their recent collapse has raised questions about their defensive stability and ability to keep pace in the title race.

Haaland was at the center of the controversy when his apparent equalizer in the 26th minute was disallowed following a VAR review.

The Norwegian striker initially failed to beat Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno with a close-range volley after connecting with Iliman Ndiaye's cross. As Leno struggled to secure the ball, Haaland followed up and kicked it over the goal line.

However, the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper, with the Premier League explaining that Leno was considered to be in control of the ball when Haaland made contact.

The decision sparked frustration among the home supporters and City players, who believed the goalkeeper had not firmly secured possession.

Haaland had already come close to opening the scoring with a looping header that was cleared off the line, but his afternoon became increasingly frustrating as he squandered two further opportunities.

He fired wildly over after being played through by Phil Foden before scuffing another effort wide from Nico O'Reilly's pass.

Fulham capitalized on City's defensive uncertainty to take the lead in the 16th minute with a well-executed counterattack.

Former City winger Oscar Bobb intercepted a misplaced pass and surged down the right flank before delivering a precise ball into the penalty area for Muniz.

With City's defense caught out of position, the Brazilian forward made no mistake, curling a superb finish into the top corner.

Maresca's frustration was evident as his team struggled to impose themselves, with the disallowed goal and Haaland's missed chances adding to the growing anxiety around the Etihad.

City emerged with greater urgency after the break and finally found an equalizer in the 58th minute.

Fulham failed to clear a corner, allowing Anderson to collect the loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and unleash a powerful volley beyond Leno for his first Premier League goal since joining from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The midfielder nearly completed the comeback moments later, sending a low effort narrowly wide as City pushed for a winner.

However, Fulham held firm to secure a valuable point, ending a 20-match losing streak against City in all competitions dating back to 2012. It was also the first time in 21 league meetings over 15 years that Fulham had avoided defeat against the Manchester club.

For City, the result offered little relief despite ending their three-game losing streak. Their inability to turn possession and pressure into a winning performance left supporters frustrated, with the team booed off at full-time.

The draw also came against the backdrop of City's ongoing appeal against a guilty verdict over alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. The club faces the prospect of a substantial points deduction if the appeal fails, although Maresca has insisted that the uncertainty surrounding the case has not affected his players.

Nevertheless, City's recent performances have intensified scrutiny as their title challenge threatens to lose further momentum.

City now turn their attention to Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Napoli before travelling to face Premier League leaders Arsenal next weekend in a crucial test of their title ambitions. With their rivals continuing to collect points and confidence seemingly draining from their performances, Maresca faces mounting pressure to halt the slide and keep City's title hopes alive.