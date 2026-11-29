Two of Turkish football’s fiercest rivals collide under the Bosporus lights Monday night as third-placed Beşiktaş welcome Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray for a high-stakes Istanbul derby.

While Galatasaray sit atop the standings with 31 points, Beşiktaş have collected 25 points and a victory for the hosts would blow the title race wide open.

The Black Eagles enter the showdown riding a three-match winning streak across all competitions and defending a spotless domestic record at their home stadium.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano’s side have won all six of its Süper Lig home fixtures this season, while outscoring visitors 17-3.

That incredible home record extends into European fixtures, including against continental heavyweights Marseille and Premier League's Crystal Palace (2-2), meaning Beşiktaş remain undefeated at their home ground this campaign.

Following a 3-0 league win over Gençlerbirliği, a 4-2 road triumph against Konyaspor, and Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Beşiktaş will lean heavily on their resurgent attacking trio.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has been lethal domestically, scoring all 11 of his goals across 16 appearances in Süper Lig play.

Captain Orkun Kökçü, who missed the Konyaspor match due to suspension before scoring in midweek European action, brings seven goals in 17 appearances, while Belgian winger Leandro Trossard adds three goals in 17 matches.

Defensively, Beşiktaş are awaiting final medical clearance on Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who missed the Hapoel Be'er Sheva trip with a minor injury before returning to team training.

Galatasaray ride high

Galatasaray, in the meanwhile, arrive across the city in blistering form, having won eight consecutive official matches since a Champions League Matchday 2 home loss to Barcelona.

During that run, the Lions swept five straight Süper Lig fixtures, including a derby win over archrivals Fenerbahçe, while posting statement Champions League victories over Lille, Stuttgart and Aston Villa, keeping clean sheets in three of their last five outings.

However, Galatasaray will navigate Monday’s cauldron without head coach Okan Buruk on the bench. Buruk is serving a touchline ban after receiving a second yellow card at the end of Week 12’s 2-1 victory over Samsunspor, marking his second suspension of the season following a Week 6 dismissal against Trabzonspor.

On the pitch, Portuguese star Rafael Leao remains sidelined with a severe right hamstring strain and bleeding sustained in Week 11 against Amed Sportif.

In a major boost, however, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Hungarian international Roland Sallai have recovered from injuries and are expected to be included in the match-day squad.

Beşiktaş's headache

In the high-voltage derby, set pieces and aerial duels could prove decisive. Galatasaray share the Süper Lig lead with five headed goals alongside Istanbul Başakşehir and Kasımpaşa, three from Osimhen and one apiece from Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Barış Alper Yılmaz, while Beşiktaş have conceded five headers, second-most in the division behind Çorum FK.

Discipline has also defined recent chapters of the rivalry. Across their last five meetings against Beşiktaş, four in the league and one in the TFF Super Cup, Galatasaray players have been shown four red cards, with Victor Nelsson, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Davinson Sanchez, and Leroy Sane all sent off since August 2024.

Kickoff in Istanbul is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time, with referee Oğuzhan Çakır officiating alongside assistants Anıl Usta and Bersan Duran.