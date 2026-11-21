Bayern Munich will be without captain Harry Kane for the next few months after the England striker suffered a ligament injury in Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne, dealing a significant blow to the German champions' attacking plans.

The 33-year-old injured his left ankle during a challenge with Cologne defender Joel Schmied in the 20th minute at the Allianz Arena. Schmied reached Michael Olise's low cross first but collided with Kane's left leg during his follow-through.

Kane immediately went down in pain and initially attempted to continue after receiving treatment. However, he was unable to carry on and eventually left the pitch with the assistance of two physiotherapists, making way for midfielder Tom Bischof.

Bayern later confirmed the extent of the injury in a statement, saying an examination by the club's medical department had revealed a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in Kane's left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will therefore be out for the next few months," the club said.

The injury overshadowed an otherwise significant evening for Bayern, which welcomed coach Vincent Kompany back to the dugout a month after he collapsed while watching the club's reserve team train.

Kompany's return began poorly as Bayern fell behind in the 11th minute. Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore started a Cologne counterattack before finishing it himself to put the visitors ahead.

Bayern responded quickly, with Bischof making an immediate impact after replacing Kane. The midfielder set up Nathaniel Brown, who unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom corner to restore parity before halftime.

Both teams created opportunities after the break, but neither managed to find a winner.

The draw moved Bayern one point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga and extended its unbeaten run. The Munich side also retained its status as the only unbeaten team among Europe's five major domestic leagues.

Cologne, meanwhile, climbed one place to 14th, with Moore earning man-of-the-match honors for his contribution.

Kane's absence represents a major setback for Bayern, given his remarkable scoring record since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

The England captain has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive appearances for the German club, helping it secure two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He also became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or last month, further cementing his status among the world's leading players. Earlier this month, he signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bayern until June 2029.

Elsewhere in Europe, Espanyol secured a 1-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, while Le Havre's winless run in Ligue 1 continued with a 3-1 defeat at Troyes.

Roberto Fernández scored the decisive goal for Espanyol midway through the second half, guiding a right-footed effort past goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Athletic had entered the encounter unbeaten in four matches but struggled against an improving Espanyol side that has responded positively to the appointment of coach Eder Sarabia.

The victory extended Espanyol's unbeaten run to three matches and lifted it three places to 10th. Athletic remained seventh, one point ahead of its opponents.

In France, Troyes claimed a 3-1 victory over Le Havre, with Antoine Mille scoring twice before Renaud Ripart converted a late penalty to complete the win.