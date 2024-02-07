La Liga's Sevilla have voiced their "disgust" following an incident where winger Lucas Ocampos was subjected to what the club labeled an "obscene act" by a home supporter during their victory at Rayo Vallecano.

The Argentine international, visibly perturbed by the incident, appeared to be touched inappropriately by a fan as he was preparing to take a throw-in during Monday's match.

Sevilla promptly released a statement standing in solidarity with Ocampos and urging La Liga to take decisive action in response to the incident.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have condemned the act and are actively working to identify the individual involved.

"We would like to express our disgust at the incident that occurred on Monday during our match against Rayo Vallecano, where our player Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and entirely inappropriate act by a home fan," stated Sevilla's official website. "We hope that the necessary measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behavior from recurring on the football field, and we have conveyed this directly to La Liga."

Ocampos, visibly shaken by the incident, demanded swift action after his team's 2-1 victory, emphasizing the need for La Liga to treat the matter with the same gravity as it does racism.

"I hope the league takes it seriously, like it takes racism, like it takes those things," said Ocampos. "There is always a fool, but I hope that a fool like this doesn’t stain the fans because the truth is they behaved very well.”

Rayo Vallecano also released a statement denouncing the fan's behavior, emphasizing that it was an isolated incident and does not reflect the values promoted by the club.

"The behavior of this individual is solely their responsibility," stated Rayo Vallecano. "We are actively working to identify the fan to take appropriate disciplinary measures according to our internal regulations."

In response to the incident, La Liga has taken decisive action, identifying the fan with the assistance of authorities and announcing plans to report the individual to local prosecutors.

Additionally, the league will address alleged racist insults directed at Sevilla player Yasser En-Nesyri during the same match.

The incident has raised concerns about fan behavior in stadiums, with Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores highlighting the need for heightened vigilance.

"Some people are not prepared to be at stadiums so close to players," remarked Flores. "We have to look into that. It worries me when you see these rare things happening in stadiums."